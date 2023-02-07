Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Related
Westfield councilors’ criticisms have ‘no merit,’ says Board of Health chair
WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes on Wednesday defended her record, after three Westfield city councilors objected to her reappointment last week. Carnes spoke during public participation in the Feb. 8 Board of Health meeting to “clarify some discrepancies” she said were uttered during the Feb. 2 City Council meeting, in which councilors Dan Allie, Nicholas Morganelli and Kristen Mello voted against her reappointment for different reasons.
Amherst officials propose 5.3% tax increase for new elementary school
AMHERST – Municipal officials estimate a 5.3% tax increase is needed to fund the construction of a new elementary school. The estimated amount of property tax increase to finance the proposed school project is $1.07 annually for each $1,000 of assessed valuation, officials said at Monday’s Council meeting. The current $20.10 rate could increase to $21.17, if approved by voters.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno salutes The Republican’s Cynthia Simison
Domenic J. Sarno calls her “Madame Baseball,” and as Cynthia Simison heads to retirement, the Springfield mayor wished the executive editor of The Republican the best in well-earned time off. A longtime Republican newspaper writer, columnist and editor, she took over as executive editor in 2020, becoming the...
thereminder.com
Longmeadow superintendent proposes ‘ambitious’ budget
LONGMEADOW – The proposed Longmeadow Public Schools (LPS) budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24) is “one of the more complicated budgets that we’ve had in many, many years,” Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea said at the Longmeadow School Committee meeting Jan. 31. He thanked Assistant Superintendent...
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to make Montenia Shider’s “Massachusetts” the official jazz song for the state
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Montenia Shider has spent the last 40 years of her life singing and further showcased her commitment to the craft of music as a former music teacher for Robert H. Hughes Academy Charter School and performing at local festivals. However, never did she imagine her...
Dr. Marcus Ware named superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools
A new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools has been chosen. Dr. Marcus Ware accepted the job Monday evening at City Hall.
Westfield superintendent surprises 6 educators with excellence in teaching award
WESTFIELD — Five veteran teachers and one teacher new to the profession were named 2023 Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award winners in Westfield this week. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski surprised the winners at their schools on Feb. 7. Winners have demonstrated exemplary teaching practices and have had a strong...
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
Massachusetts contractor fined for asbestos violations at former Springfield YMCA
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined Karma Environmental Services, Inc. for violations during asbestos abatement activities at the former Springfield YMCA.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Agawam Junior High School closed Wednesday due to alleged threat
Agawam Junior High School will be closed Wednesday due to an alleged threat written in a bathroom.
Southwick town clerk’s office cuts public hours with positions still unfilled
SOUTHWICK — Starting today, the town clerk, collector and treasurer’s office will be closed to the public on Fridays, because of staffing shortages as the local election season officially begins. Michelle Hill, who leads the combined department, said Feb. 6 that beginning this week her office will be...
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Westfield Board of Health chair reappointed despite 3 councilors’ objections
WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1