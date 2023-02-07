ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield councilors’ criticisms have ‘no merit,’ says Board of Health chair

WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes on Wednesday defended her record, after three Westfield city councilors objected to her reappointment last week. Carnes spoke during public participation in the Feb. 8 Board of Health meeting to “clarify some discrepancies” she said were uttered during the Feb. 2 City Council meeting, in which councilors Dan Allie, Nicholas Morganelli and Kristen Mello voted against her reappointment for different reasons.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst officials propose 5.3% tax increase for new elementary school

AMHERST – Municipal officials estimate a 5.3% tax increase is needed to fund the construction of a new elementary school. The estimated amount of property tax increase to finance the proposed school project is $1.07 annually for each $1,000 of assessed valuation, officials said at Monday’s Council meeting. The current $20.10 rate could increase to $21.17, if approved by voters.
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

Longmeadow superintendent proposes ‘ambitious’ budget

LONGMEADOW – The proposed Longmeadow Public Schools (LPS) budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24) is “one of the more complicated budgets that we’ve had in many, many years,” Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea said at the Longmeadow School Committee meeting Jan. 31. He thanked Assistant Superintendent...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses

The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Board of Health chair reappointed despite 3 councilors’ objections

WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.
WESTFIELD, MA
