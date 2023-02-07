WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes was reconfirmed last week for another term on the board, but not without the opposition of three city councilors. The councilors voting against Carnes, who is a nurse practitioner in urgent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, had different reasons. Councilor Dan Allie disagreed with regulations the Westfield Board of Health imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Councilor Nicholas Morganelli had a specific objection to the board’s actions at one pandemic-related meeting. Councilor Kristen Mello’s reasons had nothing to do with COVID-19.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO