Weirton declares February as Black History Month
Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we move through Black History Month, residents all across the Ohio Valley are taking time to honor the occasion.Close
Weirton Mayor Harold Miller presented a a proclamation Monday night to the Dunbar Recreation Center, declaring February Black History Month in Weirton.
Don't forget to watch our "Honoring Black History special" on Friday, February 24th on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley at 7 p.m.
