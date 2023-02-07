Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
Effingham Radio
Washington Savings Bank Warns Of Scammers Posing As Bank Fraud Department Representatives
We’ve been made aware that someone is making calls posing as our Fraud Department and saying they need to verify transactions on your debit card. They then ask for the PIN number. Please do not ever give your PIN number over the phone to someone and if you have...
