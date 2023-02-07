ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district

A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy