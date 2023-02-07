Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Total of seven car v. person cases reported in Evansville in 2023, two of them fatal
"Car vs. Person" or "Hit and Run's", a headline that seems to be reoccurring. Several cases in Evansville were reported throughout 2022 and the same can be said for 2023. According to Sgt. Anna Gray, 7 people have been hit by a car since January 1. Two of those cases were fatal.
wevv.com
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Tags. Indiana. An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges...
Police: Man dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
14news.com
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
wevv.com
KSP launches criminal investigation into early morning house fire in Webster County
Crews were on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky on Friday, just west of Sebree in Webster County. We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road. Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of bailing from stolen car, running from police for hours
Police say an overnight incident landed an Evansville man behand bars on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. According to the Evansville Police Department officers had been looking for a stolen black Mercedes. EPD says officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but that the driver bailed out of the car as it was moving and then ran away.
wevv.com
Death of 20-year-old McLean County man under investigation
The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 20-year-old McLean County man. KSP officials say they went to a home on West Second Street in Calhoun early Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. They say...
wevv.com
DNA testing used to link Evansville man to 2022 robbery, police say
An Evansville man is being charged with a robbery that happened back in September of 2022 thanks to DNA testing, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says that back on Sept. 1, 2022, a man wearing a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a ball cap robbed a Circle K on South Green River Road, threatening to shoot the clerk and demanding money.
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged in recent break-in and shooting
An arrest has been made in a recent violent break-in, according to police records. Police records show that 33-year-old Blake Cadwalader was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened one week ago on Feb. 1. Back on Feb. 1, police said they were called to a hospital after a...
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
14news.com
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
14news.com
DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
