Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of bailing from stolen car, running from police for hours

Police say an overnight incident landed an Evansville man behand bars on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. According to the Evansville Police Department officers had been looking for a stolen black Mercedes. EPD says officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but that the driver bailed out of the car as it was moving and then ran away.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Death of 20-year-old McLean County man under investigation

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 20-year-old McLean County man. KSP officials say they went to a home on West Second Street in Calhoun early Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. They say...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

DNA testing used to link Evansville man to 2022 robbery, police say

An Evansville man is being charged with a robbery that happened back in September of 2022 thanks to DNA testing, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says that back on Sept. 1, 2022, a man wearing a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a ball cap robbed a Circle K on South Green River Road, threatening to shoot the clerk and demanding money.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man charged in recent break-in and shooting

An arrest has been made in a recent violent break-in, according to police records. Police records show that 33-year-old Blake Cadwalader was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened one week ago on Feb. 1. Back on Feb. 1, police said they were called to a hospital after a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

