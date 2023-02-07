SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A diver was rescued about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key Thursday after he drifted away from his boat, authorities aid. Dana Judge, a spokesman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, said the diver, from Venice, entered the water about 7 miles off Englewood to look for a lost anchor. Two other people on the boat called for help when the diver did not return.

MANASOTA KEY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO