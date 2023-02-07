Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies capture suspect after foot pursuit
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County apprehended a wanted person following a brief foot pursuit. Just before 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.
Mysuncoast.com
Arcadia Police thanks community for leading them to teen suspect in DeSoto County Fair shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police with some big news. They had made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez. Police say a 15-year-old boy who pulled the trigger was taken into custody at his uncle’s home around 9:30 Wednesday morning. “We actually conducted a...
WPBF News 25
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly DeSoto County Fair shooting
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, who was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement continues search for Parrish Community High School suspect
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats which were unfounded. According to Sheriff...
Driver accused of killing deputy must go through competency evaluation
Cassandra Smith's attorney said on Thursday he cannot communicate with Smith as her physical and mental states are deteriorating.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing diver rescued off Manasota Key
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A diver was rescued about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key Thursday after he drifted away from his boat, authorities aid. Dana Judge, a spokesman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, said the diver, from Venice, entered the water about 7 miles off Englewood to look for a lost anchor. Two other people on the boat called for help when the diver did not return.
wqcs.org
Homicide Investigation Underway After FDLE Finds Human Remains in Northern Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a news release advising that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has confirmed that an autopsy of remains found in the County last Saturday are human remains and the victim has been identified. The OCSO...
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Car rolls into water at Centennial Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
WINKNEWS.com
Stephanie Castro wants son’s killer to face justice for DeSoto County fair shooting
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:40e14d5d8b1d93474f1b4109 Player Element ID: 6319944892112. A grieving mother is desperate to find her teenage son’s killer. 17-year-old Danny Rodriguez Lopez was shot at the DeSoto County fair, and whoever...
Search of Truck Driven by Shooting Suspect Reveals Guns and Drugs
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about Alex Michael Greene, 21, who was killed by a Lakeland Police captain following a chase through Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, a car-jacking, and an attempt to run over the LPD captain. Greene was under investigation by the Lakeland...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 assault on Capitol
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has pleaded guilty in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election. Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, of Bradenton, a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded...
Authorities searching for man using stolen bank card at Fort Myers Sam’s Club
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) needs help identifying a man in connection with a car burglary. According to FMPD, a car was broken into at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers on January 28. The victim’s bank card was stolen. That same day, security...
Security footage catches possible serial burglar
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities are searching for an individual believed to be involved with multiple conveyance burglaries in Lehigh Acres. Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
A moment of silence for 17 year-old who was fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair
A moment of silence was held in memory of 17 year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez who was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair
Cape Coral Police arrest student for threat to Mid Cape Global Academy
According to police, the school resource officer assigned to this school was informed that a 7th-grade student had posted "Imma shot the school up on 3.08.23." on the school's Tik Tok account.
