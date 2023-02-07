ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies capture suspect after foot pursuit

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County apprehended a wanted person following a brief foot pursuit. Just before 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing diver rescued off Manasota Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A diver was rescued about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key Thursday after he drifted away from his boat, authorities aid. Dana Judge, a spokesman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, said the diver, from Venice, entered the water about 7 miles off Englewood to look for a lost anchor. Two other people on the boat called for help when the diver did not return.
MANASOTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 assault on Capitol

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has pleaded guilty in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election. Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, of Bradenton, a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded...
BRADENTON, FL

