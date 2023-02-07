Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr. She...
WECT
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
WECT
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WITN
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
WECT
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
WECT
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say the suspect showed a...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
WECT
Person removed from vehicle, hospitalized after car wreck on U.S. 421
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was called to a car wreck that injured one on U.S. 421 on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the WFD, a patient was removed by crews and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The North Carolina Department...
Comments / 1