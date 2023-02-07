ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr. She...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC

