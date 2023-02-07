Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Over the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays added Brandon Belt, Chris Bassitt, and Daulton Varsho, while trading away Gabriel Moreno. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Blue Jays in 2023.
The Toronto Blue Jays are less than two months away from Opening Day.
Over the offseason, the Blue Jays signed free agents Brandon Belt and Chris Bassitt, and traded for outfielder Daulton Varsho, while trading away catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Blue Jays in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:
C Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819
2B Santiago Espinal .267/.322/.692
3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757
SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802
LF George Springer .267/.342/.814
CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649
RF Daulton Varsho .235/.302/.745
DH Brandon Belt .213/.326/.676
UTILITY Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769
PITCHING ROTATION
1) Alek Manoah: 16-7, 31 starts, 196.2 IP, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 3.53 SO/W, 174 ERA+
2) Kevin Gausman: 12-10, 31 starts, 174.2 IP, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.32 SO/W, 116 ERA+
3) Chris Bassitt: 15-9, 30 starts, 181.2 IP, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 3.41 SO/W, 113 ERA+
4) Jose Berrios: 12-7, 32 starts, 172 IP, 5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 74 ERA+
5) Yusei Kikuchi: 6-7, 20 starts, 100.2 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2.14 SO/W, 75 ERA+
OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN)
Hyun Jin Ryu: 2-0, 6 starts, 27 IP, 5.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4.0 SO/W, 70 ERA+
BULLPEN
Jordan Romano: 5-4, 2.11 ERA, 63 appearances, 36 saves, 64 IP
Tim Mayza: 8-1, 3.14 ERA, 63 appearances, 2 saves, 48.2 IP
Anthony Bass: 2-0, 1.75 ERA, 28 appearances, 0 saves, 25.2 IP
Chad Green: 1-1, 3.00 ERA, 14 appearances, 1 save, 15 IP
Yimi Garcia: 4-5, 3:10 ERA, 61 appearances, 1 save, 61 IP
Adam Cimber: 10-6, 2.80 ERA, 77 appearances, 4 saves, 70.2 IP
Trevor Richards: 3-2, 5.34 ERA, 62 appearances, 0 saves, 64 IP
Trent Thornton: 0-2, 4.11 ERA, 32 appearances, 0 saves, 46 IP
Zach Pop: 2-0, 1.89 ERA, 17 appearances, 0 saves, 19 IP
Julian Fernandez: 0-0, 10.80 ERA, 6 appearances, 0 saves, 6.2 IP
Drew Hutchison: 3-9, 4.53 ERA, 28 appearances, 0 saves, 105.1 IP
Zach Thompson: 3-10, 5.18 ERA, 29 appearances, 0 saves, 121.2 IP
Paul Fry: 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1 appearance, 0 saves, 1.0 IP
