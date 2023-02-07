Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

Over the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays added Brandon Belt, Chris Bassitt, and Daulton Varsho, while trading away Gabriel Moreno. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The Toronto Blue Jays are less than two months away from Opening Day.

Over the offseason, the Blue Jays signed free agents Brandon Belt and Chris Bassitt, and traded for outfielder Daulton Varsho, while trading away catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Blue Jays in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

C Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819

2B Santiago Espinal .267/.322/.692

3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757

SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802

LF George Springer .267/.342/.814

CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649

RF Daulton Varsho .235/.302/.745

DH Brandon Belt .213/.326/.676

UTILITY Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Alek Manoah: 16-7, 31 starts, 196.2 IP, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 3.53 SO/W, 174 ERA+

2) Kevin Gausman: 12-10, 31 starts, 174.2 IP, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.32 SO/W, 116 ERA+

3) Chris Bassitt: 15-9, 30 starts, 181.2 IP, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 3.41 SO/W, 113 ERA+

4) Jose Berrios: 12-7, 32 starts, 172 IP, 5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 74 ERA+

5) Yusei Kikuchi: 6-7, 20 starts, 100.2 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2.14 SO/W, 75 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN)

Hyun Jin Ryu: 2-0, 6 starts, 27 IP, 5.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4.0 SO/W, 70 ERA+

BULLPEN

Jordan Romano: 5-4, 2.11 ERA, 63 appearances, 36 saves, 64 IP

Tim Mayza: 8-1, 3.14 ERA, 63 appearances, 2 saves, 48.2 IP

Anthony Bass: 2-0, 1.75 ERA, 28 appearances, 0 saves, 25.2 IP

Chad Green: 1-1, 3.00 ERA, 14 appearances, 1 save, 15 IP

Yimi Garcia: 4-5, 3:10 ERA, 61 appearances, 1 save, 61 IP



Adam Cimber: 10-6, 2.80 ERA, 77 appearances, 4 saves, 70.2 IP

Trevor Richards: 3-2, 5.34 ERA, 62 appearances, 0 saves, 64 IP

Trent Thornton: 0-2, 4.11 ERA, 32 appearances, 0 saves, 46 IP

Zach Pop: 2-0, 1.89 ERA, 17 appearances, 0 saves, 19 IP

Julian Fernandez: 0-0, 10.80 ERA, 6 appearances, 0 saves, 6.2 IP

Drew Hutchison: 3-9, 4.53 ERA, 28 appearances, 0 saves, 105.1 IP

Zach Thompson: 3-10, 5.18 ERA, 29 appearances, 0 saves, 121.2 IP

Paul Fry: 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1 appearance, 0 saves, 1.0 IP

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.