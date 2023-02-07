ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisgah Forest, NC

‘Fell to my knees’: NC woman plans to take care of family, help her chuch with $2 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vrz1K_0kehaMh200

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.”

Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought her $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest.

“When I saw how much I won, I immediately fell to my knees,” Avery said. “The lady at the register told me I had to claim at an office.”

When Avery claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the $1.2 million lump sum. After required federal and state withholdings, she took home $855,006.

“I can get the car of my dreams,” Avery said. “Maybe I’ll get an Infiniti or an Escalade in cream or black.”

Avery plans to seek professional financial advice to help manage her winnings.

In addition to trading in her car, she plans to help her church and eventually start a landscaping or courier business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy