‘Fell to my knees’: NC woman plans to take care of family, help her chuch with $2 million lottery win

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.”

Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought her $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest.

“When I saw how much I won, I immediately fell to my knees,” Avery said. “The lady at the register told me I had to claim at an office.”

When Avery claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the $1.2 million lump sum. After required federal and state withholdings, she took home $855,006.

“I can get the car of my dreams,” Avery said. “Maybe I’ll get an Infiniti or an Escalade in cream or black.”

Avery plans to seek professional financial advice to help manage her winnings.

In addition to trading in her car, she plans to help her church and eventually start a landscaping or courier business.

