amanda
3d ago
It should be free in public schools which literally means a public funded school and should cover all day to day expenses, including lunch.
WILX-TV
MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
WILX-TV
Okemos School District offers support following fake threats
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A day after a phony school shooting threat, the Okemos School District is providing counseling for the community, while the FBI works to track down the person responsible. All Okemos Public Schools were closed on Wednesday, but the school buildings remained open for anyone in need of support.
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
WILX-TV
What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
What are Kindergarten Requirements? Top Tips for Kids Entering Michigan Kindergarten
The Kindergarten Requirements to Look For, and How to Know if Your Child is Ready. It’s time. Your toddler has turned into a real big kid and is starting school!. Some of these kids attend an area preschool first and some do not, but all of them will be starting either Young 5’s or Kindergarten soon. This could be in a school in their district or an elementary through the Schools of Choice program.
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
WILX-TV
Proposal to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law moves to full Senate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is one of 27 states without laws that explicitly protect members of the LGBTQ community, according to the advocacy group Freedom for all Americans. Next week, the state senate is expected to vote on a bill to change that. The proposal expanding the state’s Elliott-Larsen...
wbkb11.com
Michigan Brown Trout Festival Needs Help
The Michigan Brown Trout Festival is looking for help. As the countdown begins for one of the biggest festivals in the Thunder Bay area, the need for help and those with fresh ideas and willingness to volunteer are needed. The 49th year of the Michigan Brown Trout Festival is coming into view, and the festival is ever growing. Peggy Donakowski, the Michigan Brown Trout Festival President, said, “We received a response from the Program Director, Emmy Lafleche, from the Boys and Girls Club, stating that they have an interest. So we went and met with them, and discussed the need that we had and what we have been doing, but we’re open to new ideas, and did they want to help in any way?” She said, “Emmy Lafleche said yes, we can help, and so it’s a bonus or a win–win for us.”
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Voice News
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone program, highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. Through the program, volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends can’t be present....
WILX-TV
SNAP card users targeted by phishing scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan attorney general is warning EBT benefit card holders of a scam using text message. Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a phishing text message claiming EBT benefit cards are locked is a scam. The message includes...
corpmagazine.com
Governor, Dem Leaders Roll Out Tax Relief Package
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate this week rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which they say will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades. The plan rolls back the retirement tax, boosts the Working Families...
