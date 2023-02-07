Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58
Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
NBA All-Star Rosters
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia. De'AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement). Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement Ja Morant, Memphis. Luka Doncic, Dallas. Nikola Jokic, Denver. Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah. Reserves. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City. Paul George, LA Clippers. Damian Lillard,...
WEBER STATE 73, MONTANA STATE 63
Percentages: FG .510, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Battle 4-6, Patterson 2-3, Ford 1-4, Brown 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Gazelas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osobor 2, Ford). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Belo 5, Brown 4). Steals: 5 (Osobor 2, Battle, Brown, Ford). Technical Fouls:...
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
