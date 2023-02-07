Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/DCC Girls, Saegertown/Eisenhower Boys Basketball Games Wednesday, Feb. 8
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at home vs. DuBois Central Catholic girls and the Saegertown at Eisenhower boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call from Clarion, while Andy Close and Brian Hagberg will...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
d9and10sports.com
Karns City Boys Forge Tie in KSAC Large School Division; Henry has 26 points, 20 Rebounds in Keystone Win
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Trailing by four at the half, Karns City outscored visiting Clarion-Limestone 37-15 in the second half to get a 64-46 win, forging a tie for first place in the KSAC Large School Division. Also see Keystone’s Bowser gets 1,000th point, 1,000th rebound on same night...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Elk County Catholic at Brookville Boys Basketball
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic battles Brookville in a D9 League boys basketball showdown. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close are on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: DCC at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call from Clarion High School as the 10-10 Lady Cardinals beat the 9-10 Lady Cats. The game can be watched above or below or on...
d9and10sports.com
Knox Named to All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Team, Nominated for National Award
MCLEAN, Va. – The 2022 high school football season concluded two months ago, but the accolades keep rolling in for Oil City junior Ethen Knox. Knox was one of 25 players nationally to be named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards (HSSA) Offensive Team, announced this week.
Comments / 0