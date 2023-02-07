ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Slammed Over ‘Giving an Extra’ Clue to Contestant

Jeopardy! fans are letting Ken Jennings hear it about a supposed faux pas that the host committed on the game show. So, on the episode for Tuesday, February 7, Jennings read the $400 clue in “Literary Title Characters.” The clue was the following: “Lord Henry tells him, ‘To get back my youth (I’d) do anything’…except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable’; Wilde!”
‘1923’ Star Timothy Dalton Reveals How Brutal Conditions Made Filming a ‘Nightmare’

Following the return of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, actor Timothy Dalton opens up about the brutal conditions he had to endure while filming. Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, revealed to The New York Times that the weather conditions weren’t great. “It was a nightmare. We are on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us. The cameras freeze up. Your toes freeze up.”
