Following the return of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, actor Timothy Dalton opens up about the brutal conditions he had to endure while filming. Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, revealed to The New York Times that the weather conditions weren’t great. “It was a nightmare. We are on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us. The cameras freeze up. Your toes freeze up.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO