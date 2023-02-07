Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State’s Attorney rules officers action justified in shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says officers were legally justified in shooting Samuel Vincent Richmond last October. This conclusion was made after examining evidence, exhibits, circumstances, facts and law. According to a statement from Hoos, police reports and body camera footage show police...
Bloomington Police: Prevent gun violence before it starts in 2023
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The City of Bloomington had five-gun related homicides last year. So far, in 2023 there have been no shots fired incidents or homicides. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington says the goal is to keep it that way by working with the youth and with a potential gun buyback event.
Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
Sheriff: West Peoria murder suspect under arrest, more arrests expected
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Investigators traveled to Decatur Wednesday to arrest a suspect in the shooting death last month of a Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station and convenience store. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said Lamentae Turner, 22, faces a first-degree...
Woman arrested for weapons offenses, battery after alleged attack on another
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and battery after she allegedly attacked another woman. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says Nyla K. Brackenridge was arrested after being identified by a woman who said...
14-year-old arrested after investigation into 2022 armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into two separate armed robbery incidents. Police say that on December 7, 2022, two victims were approached bys suspects in Fairview Park who displayed a firearm and threatened the victims. The suspects took the...
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
String of armed robberies raise safety questions in downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In the heart of downtown Peoria, two identical crimes occurred within weeks of each other. Now, questions about the suspect (or suspects) and why they’re happening in the first place are being raised. On January 20 around 6:00 p.m., Peoria Police responded to an...
Man arrested in connection with Monday night Downtown Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have identified and arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says detectives were able to identify the man as John H. Johnson, 27. He was located and taken into custody in the 800 block...
Peoria Police looking for suspect in armed carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police looking for a man suspected in a Wednesday night armed carjacking. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Underhill at around 8:23 p.m. They located an adult man who told them a man armed with...
Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious
(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
East Peoria City Council accepts arbitrator’s ruling for police salaries
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria City Council has approved an arbitrator’s decision on a salary dispute between the city and the police officers’ union for a contract that’s already expired. So, officers will be receiving retroactive pay amounting to 2.25% annual pay increases...
Peoria Public School board candidate back on the ballot after legal battle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After being removed for what she and her attorney consider a clerical error, Keisha Alexander is back on the ballot once again per a ruling from Peoria County court. She was removed earlier this year after her challenger and former PPS Board President Martha Ross...
Advocates call for black-led HIV/AIDS prevention groups to get funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Commemorating Black HIV/AIDS awareness day, several advocates asked Springfield lawmakers to fund black-led groups equal to what their needs are in the community. According to the group of advocates and leaders of HIV/AIDS prevention across Illinois, half of all new HIV/AIDS diagnoses are for Black...
UPDATE: 1 person critically hurt in head-on crash in north Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said three people were hurt, one critically after a two-vehicle head-on crash in north Peoria. The crash happened about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. The fire department put out a news release late Tuesday...
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
UPDATE: 6 people displaced after Wednesday afternoon house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six people are displaced after an apartment house fire in Peoria’s North Valley Neighborhood. The Red Cross is helping the residents, who escaped before fire crews arrived about 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Northeast Madison Street, near the Friendship House. First responders...
OSF promotes Children’s Hospital president to lead Saint Francis Medical Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois has been chosen to lead Peoria’s Saint Francis Medical Center. Mike Wells has been with OSF since 2005 and has been president of Children’s Hospital since 2019. Wells replaces Bob Anderson who’s now...
