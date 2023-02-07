ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash

By Lucas Wright, Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqPNc_0kehWYp000

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist died and another person was injured after a crash in Clarksville Monday night.

The crash happened on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street around 7:20 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The motorcyclist was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Clarksville.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville before he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight. An update on his condition was not immediately released.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Crash investigators reported Taylor was traveling southbound on Providence Boulevard when the driver of the other vehicle attempted to make a left hand turn and crossed into his lane of traffic, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead

A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy