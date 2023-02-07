Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist died and another person was injured after a crash in Clarksville Monday night.

The crash happened on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street around 7:20 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The motorcyclist was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Clarksville.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville before he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight. An update on his condition was not immediately released.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Crash investigators reported Taylor was traveling southbound on Providence Boulevard when the driver of the other vehicle attempted to make a left hand turn and crossed into his lane of traffic, causing the two vehicles to collide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.