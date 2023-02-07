Sources: Texans request permission to interview Commanders’ Chris Harris, Jets’ Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Click2Houston.com
Why Gary Kubiak believes new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is ‘going to do a tremendous job’
HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ first moments in Houston provided an immediate boost as a hard-hitting middle linebacker in the Texans’ defense. Seventeen years ago, the expansion franchise was still establishing itself. And the impactful play and leadership of Ryans, a second-round draft pick and consensus All-American from Alabama named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, made the Texans more competitive.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chris Harris officially departs the Commanders
Chris Harris spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders. Last month, Harris departed the Commanders to take a role with the Tennessee Titans as their new passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Or did he?. Harris never officially left Washington, as he held a firm...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
Yardbarker
Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul
All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
Texans apparently can't make a mistake in Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft
It has been a while since the Houston Texans have been in a position where they can’t lose. Yet that is the situation the AFC South club finds itself in with two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. At No. 2 overall, and behind a team that already...
Click2Houston.com
Andre Johnson on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll turn it around’
HOUSTON – Hall of Fame finalist wide receiver Andre Johnson saw firsthand how DeMeco Ryans’ arrival in Houston galvanized the Texans’ defense with his infectious, high-energy personality and hard-hitting style. Now that the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selection and two-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans interviewing former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury today in Houston for offensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are interviewing former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury today in Houston at NRG Stadium for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to league sources. A New Braunfels native, Kingsbury, 43, is a former Texas Tech head coach, University of Houston assistant coach and Texas A&M offensive...
theScore
Sources: Kingsbury meeting with Texans for OC job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Houston Texans regarding their offensive coordinator position, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It was previously reported that Kingsbury was not interested in coaching in 2023. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury earlier this offseason after a disappointing 4-13 campaign....
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Texans Expected to Hire Matt Burke as Defensive Coordinator
Matt Burke will join DeMeco Ryans' Houston Texans staff after a year in Arizona as the defensive line coach.
Comments / 0