ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sources: Texans request permission to interview Commanders’ Chris Harris, Jets’ Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

Why Gary Kubiak believes new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is ‘going to do a tremendous job’

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ first moments in Houston provided an immediate boost as a hard-hitting middle linebacker in the Texans’ defense. Seventeen years ago, the expansion franchise was still establishing itself. And the impactful play and leadership of Ryans, a second-round draft pick and consensus All-American from Alabama named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, made the Texans more competitive.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
CNY News

Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator

The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul

All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Sources: Kingsbury meeting with Texans for OC job

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Houston Texans regarding their offensive coordinator position, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It was previously reported that Kingsbury was not interested in coaching in 2023. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury earlier this offseason after a disappointing 4-13 campaign....
HOUSTON, TX
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy