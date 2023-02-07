UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night

UPDATE: Lazaria Edwards has been found and returned safely to her mother, according to Oklahoma City Police.

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.

Lazaria Edwards. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP , Edwards is 5-feet tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards was last seen near NW 102 and Military in Oklahoma City wearing a grey jacket with a white shirt and blue jeans.

If seen, call 9-1-1.

