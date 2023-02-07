UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
UPDATE: Lazaria Edwards has been found and returned safely to her mother, according to Oklahoma City Police.
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
According to OHP , Edwards is 5-feet tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Edwards was last seen near NW 102 and Military in Oklahoma City wearing a grey jacket with a white shirt and blue jeans.
If seen, call 9-1-1.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0