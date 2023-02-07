Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Family of Maura Murray hold vigil 19 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember Maura Murray 19 years after she disappeared in New Hampshire. Murray was a star athlete who was studying to become a nurse at UMass-Amherst when she crashed her car into a snowbank in Haverhill on Feb. 9, 2004.
WMUR.com
Prosecutors, law enforcement host hate crime forum
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hate crimes are on the rise across the country, including in New Hampshire, according to the FBI. FBI data shows 34 bias incidents were reported in New Hampshire in 2021. That number increased from 19 in 2020. On Thursday, prosecutors and law enforcement agencies participated in...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
thepulseofnh.com
Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening
Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake
🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed next week after pipes burst
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services office in Claremont will remain closed next week because of damage from broken pipes. It happened last weekend after the extreme cold snap and has not been open since. Officials said anyone who has in-person meetings scheduled for...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8 in their weekly report. There have now been 2,962 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state from the start of the pandemic, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
businessnhmagazine.com
As Demand Rises, Donations Fall
At the NH Center for Nonprofits, CEO Kathleen Reardon has a bird’s eye view of the funding challenges facing her 800 member organizations. While there was an uptick in small donors during the COVID pandemic, that trend has reversed. She cites the latest report from the Association of Fundraising...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
WMUR.com
Overdose deaths related to animal sedative up more than 100% in Northeast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm about a powerful sedative showing up in drugs across the Northeast, saying that drug users don't even know it's there. Law enforcement officials said overdose deaths from xylazine are up 103% in the Northeast. Officials said it was found...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best florists in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best florists in New Hampshire. Many say the team of florists at Gorham House Florist is amazing. Cobblestone Design Co. offers floral arrangements and unique gifts for any occasion. 3. Lily Flower Floral Designs in Suncook. Fans of Lily Flower Floral Designs...
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
manchesterinklink.com
Eight gun bills get spotlight at state house
Wednesday held a slew of gun-related bills for review in the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. Here’s a recap. The first bill of the day addressed possession of firearms in school zones. If passed, the bill would prohibit possession of firearms in or on the grounds of a public, private or non-public school or within 1,000 feet of those schools, excluding any privately owned property within that zone.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Vegan Food In New Hampshire Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
These days, many of us are more aware than ever of food sensitivities and dietary restrictions. Sometimes this can make dining out challenging, but fortunately, the options for healthy eating are also increasing. One restaurant in Concord serves up some of the best vegan food in the state, following the tradition of its predecessors.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Therapy dogs lending a paw in the classroom
Wednesday, February 15th — Tonight, school can be a stressful place and since the pandemic, many guidance counselors and teachers will tell you anxiety among their students has risen even more. To counter this concerning trend, a number of Granite State Schools are bringing in some new school counselors that are raising spirits with every wag of the tail.
