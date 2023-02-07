ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WMUR.com

Prosecutors, law enforcement host hate crime forum

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hate crimes are on the rise across the country, including in New Hampshire, according to the FBI. FBI data shows 34 bias incidents were reported in New Hampshire in 2021. That number increased from 19 in 2020. On Thursday, prosecutors and law enforcement agencies participated in...
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening

Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake

🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
MAINE STATE
businessnhmagazine.com

As Demand Rises, Donations Fall

At the NH Center for Nonprofits, CEO Kathleen Reardon has a bird’s eye view of the funding challenges facing her 800 member organizations. While there was an uptick in small donors during the COVID pandemic, that trend has reversed. She cites the latest report from the Association of Fundraising...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best florists in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best florists in New Hampshire. Many say the team of florists at Gorham House Florist is amazing. Cobblestone Design Co. offers floral arrangements and unique gifts for any occasion. 3. Lily Flower Floral Designs in Suncook. Fans of Lily Flower Floral Designs...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Eight gun bills get spotlight at state house

Wednesday held a slew of gun-related bills for review in the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. Here’s a recap. The first bill of the day addressed possession of firearms in school zones. If passed, the bill would prohibit possession of firearms in or on the grounds of a public, private or non-public school or within 1,000 feet of those schools, excluding any privately owned property within that zone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Therapy dogs lending a paw in the classroom

Wednesday, February 15th — Tonight, school can be a stressful place and since the pandemic, many guidance counselors and teachers will tell you anxiety among their students has risen even more. To counter this concerning trend, a number of Granite State Schools are bringing in some new school counselors that are raising spirits with every wag of the tail.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

