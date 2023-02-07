ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Developer Wants to Continue With the Series

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvS8A_0kehVGDN00

Last month, Electronic Arts and EA Motive released a remake of the original Dead Space . Coming nearly 10 years after the last entry in the series, EA Motive had big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the remake released to universal acclaim, with many critics praising the way EA Motive improved on the original. Naturally, there are a lot of questions about where the franchise will go from here, but it seems EA Motive wants to play a role in that future. In an AMA hosted on Reddit , the developer revealed its desire to continue with the series.

"We've said both internally and externally that we'd be interested in continuing our work on the Dead Space franchise. Our Core group is passionate about the brand and we need to discuss what's the right next step for us," the developer wrote. "There's numerous factors that need to be taken into account at a studio and company level but first, the team will take a well deserved vacation before determining what's next."

It's far too early to tell how well the Dead Space remake has performed in terms of sales, but the game's performance will likely determine the future of the series. In an ideal world, fans won't be waiting another decade before seeing the series revisited, but a lot of critically-acclaimed games have struggled to find an audience lately ; hopefully Dead Space won't continue that trend!

The original Dead Space released in 2008, and was followed by Dead Space 2 in 2011, and Dead Space 3 in 2013. Naturally, many fans are expecting to see EA Motive remake the second game, or perhaps even create Dead Space 4. This Reddit AMA is not the first time that Motive has teased its desire to continue on with the series; earlier this month , senior producer Phil Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola hinted at their desire to do just that in an interview with GQ. For now, fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what the future may hold!

Related:

Are you excited by the idea of another Dead Space game? Have you checked out the remake yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Helpful New Feature for Update 3

Disney Dreamlight Valley's highly-anticipated third update is set to release next week, and Gameloft has been slowly revealing more information on what fans can expect. Today, the developer revealed a change coming to Kristoff's Stall, and it's one that a lot of players already seem to be happy about! According to the game's official Twitter ...
ComicBook

Dr Disrespect Offers Big Update on Deadrop Development

Dr Disrespect has offered some pretty substantial information on the development of his new FPS game, Deadrop. If you haven't been keeping up with it, at the end of 2021, Dr Disrespect formed his own studio called Midnight Society with a bunch of veterans from the games industry. Ex-Call of Duty and Halo developers are ...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis

Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
ComicBook

LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser Set is On Sale

LEGO's partnership with Nintendo recently launched what is arguably the most exciting set in the entire LEGO Super Mario lineup. The Mighty Bowser building kit is biggest set in the LEGO Super Mario lineup to date with a whopping 2,807 pieces. It also includes features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's ...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
ComicBook

Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4

A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within ...
ComicBook

Black Clover Just Earned the Best Anime Easter Egg of 2023

Black Clover may be keeping its head down with its anime, but that doesn't mean Asta is overlooking the bustling industry. It won't be long until the wizard returns to the screen thanks to Black Clover's first movie, and that is on everyone's mind right now. The wait for Black Clover has been long, and ...
ComicBook

New Dead Cells Board Game Revealed

Dead Cells took fans by storm with its frenetic gameplay and gorgeous visuals, and now the franchise is getting a brand new board game. Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board Game will hit Kickstarter in the Spring, and is being brought to life by Scorpion Masqu?, the publishers of Decrypto and Turing Machine, and the stellar ...
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Teases Terminator-Style Killer

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is teasing a new Killer, and it's one that looks a whole lot like something akin to the Terminator. A brief teaser shared on social media showed off a skull outfitted with some hi-tech gear that certainly indicates this Killer will lean more into sci-fi than it does the ...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Season 2 Details Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 is nearly here and we have all the details about what it includes. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were huge hits at launch, receiving massive influxes of players and sales, even going as far to shatter ...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Unlock Doors

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, but you may have a lot of questions as you begin to explore the open world and find all kinds of obstacles to overcome. As with most open world games, particularly RPGs that dish out new skills as you progress, you can't just do whatever you want right away. If ...
ComicBook

Vin Diesel Reveals New Riddick 4 Concept Art

It has been almost a year since the last update, but Vin Diesel's Riddick 4: Furya is still humming away in the background. Amid all the fanfare of the Fast X trailer today, the actor has shared some concept art from the latest installment in his epic sci-fi series, which also includes animation and video ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Limited Time Sale for PS5

PlayStation's new remake of the original The Last of Us, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1, is now on sale for a limited period of time. In recent weeks, excitement for The Last of Us as a property has potentially been at an all-time high. This is largely thanks to HBO's ...
ComicBook

3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

878
Followers
565
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy