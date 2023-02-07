ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horvat makes Islanders debut in 2-1 victory over Flyers

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
New York Islanders' Bo Horvat plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal scored for the New York Islanders in their first game since they acquired All-Star center Bo Horvat, leading them to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Horvat made his debut a day after the Islanders signed him to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. The 27-year-old Horvat was chosen as an All-Star and played for the Pacific Division on Saturday. Horvat had already tied his career high with 31 goals this season in 49 games with Vancouver.

Palmieri scored his seventh on a wrist shot in the first that snapped the Islanders’ 0-for-26 power-play drought. Barzal beat Carter Hart for his 13th goal in the second.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for the Islanders.

Nicolas Deslauriers scored his third goal for the Flyers.

PANTHERS 7, LIGHTNING 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and three assists, powering Florida to the win.

Tkachuk had a hand in the first three goals for the Panthers. He was named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice on Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and two assists for Florida, and Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves after being out since Jan. 19 after he was hurt in Montreal.

All-Star Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 42 saves.

DEVILS 5, CANUCKS 4, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a power play 4:18 into overtime, and New Jersey beat Vancouver after squandering a three-goal lead.

New Jersey improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat scored two goals apiece, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves in winning his 10th straight game.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Luke Schenn, Curtis Lazar and Phillip Di Giuseppe scored for the Canucks, who were playing for the first time since trading captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders.

Collin Delia made 29 saves for Vancouver, but he had no chance on Bratt’s one-timer. Bratt was set up by a cross-ice pass by Hughes.

RANGERS 5, FLAMES 4, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves, sending the Rangers to the victory.

Lafreniere beat Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom for his seventh goal of the season, finishing a frenzied game that featured several fights.

Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil each had two goals for New York, which improved to 9-2-3 in its last 14 games. Artemi Panarin had two assists.

Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Michael Stone and Tyler Toffoli also scored, and Markstrom finished with 28 stops.

STARS 3, DUCKS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored Dallas’ second shootout goal, lifting the Stars to the win.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jason Robertson also scored in the shootout. The Stars dropped three straight 3-2 games in overtime before the All-Star break.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 33 saves. He also stopped Adam Henrique in the third and final shootout round, ending the game.

Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation for the Ducks, who had won a season-best three in a row. Mason McTavish scored in the shootout.

Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

Troy Terry, Anaheim’s All-Star forward, left with an upper-body injury after only three shifts.

COYOTES 3, WILD 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun had two goals for Arizona, and Jack McBain snapped a tie on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining.

McBain put a backhander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated 55-second power play. Karel Vejmelka had 33 saves for his career-best third straight victory.

Jonas Brodin gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 1:40 into the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle through a screen in front. Chychrun tied it at 2 at 9:35.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild, and Fleury had 33 saves. Minnesota had won two straight and five of eight.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

