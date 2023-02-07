The host Holton Red Devils battled to the bitter end, but the result was a 54-43 loss to White Cloud on Tuesday night. The loss kept Holton winless on the season. “We competed hard tonight,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. “It got away from us a bit in the third quarter, but I was proud of how our guys continued to fight and make things interesting.”

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO