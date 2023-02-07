Read full article on original website
Ashbaugh scores 23 points as Grant cruises past Tri-County
The Grant Tigers made quick work of a Tri-County team that is winless in the Central State Activities Association on Tuesday. Grant won in convincing fashion, 59-18. Grant led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and extended the leaded to 33-11 by the half. The Tigers outscored Tri-County...
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
Mona Shores splits with Zeeland East in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores bowling team went 1-1 against Zeeland East on Wednesday evening. The boys cruised to victory, 20-10, while the girls struggled and lost, 29-1. Derek Kern led the boys with games of 216 and 201. Nate Trowbridge chipped in games of 172 and 214.
Slow start proves costly in North Muskegon’s loss to West Michigan Aviation
GRAND RAPIDS– — The North Muskegon boys basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday night. That left the Norsemen trying to play catchup the remainder of the night. In the end, West Michigan Aviation Academy had a 63-55 victory over the visiting Norsemen in non-conference action.
Ravenna sweeps Ludington in Wednesday bowling action
Despite enjoying some of their best individual scores of the season, the Ludington boys and girls bowling teams could not match Ravenna on Wednesday. Ravenna’s boys defeated Ludington 22-8 and the girls won 27-3. “Ravenna is a tough team to face, and even though the match points don’t show...
Walkerville comes up short against Bear Lake
WALKERVILLE– — Walkerville dropped a hard-fought boys’ basketball game on Wednesday. The Wildcats fell, 43-41, in West Michigan ‘D’ League action. The Wildcats raced out to a 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes and led 21-12 at the half. They couldn’t finish off Bear...
Mason County Central escapes Ravenna with a Tuesday night hoops win
RAVENNA — A big fourth quarter and Mallory Miller’s 16 points led Mason County Central girls basketball past Ravenna, 39-35 on Tuesday. It was the fourth-straight win for the Spartans, who trails Hart by one game in the WMC Rivers race. The Spartans outscored Ravenna 17-7 in the...
Vern Nash III scores 42 points in Jayhawks win over Delta College
Vern Nash III scorched the nets for 42 points in the Muskegon Community College men’s 84-75 win over Delta Community College. Delta Community College won the first match-up so the Jayhawks were looking for some payback on their home court. MCC had to change their starting lineup again on...
Grand Haven drops OK-Red matchup at home to Jenison
The Bucs trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action and 28-23 at halftime. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter edge, leading 43-37 to start the fourth. Heidi Berkey led Grand Haven with 15 points while Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt each had 10 points. Grace Harrison and Maddie Schopf tossed in five points apiece and Kendall Woiteshek contributed two points.
Reeths-Puffer skates by Kentwood, 9-0, on Senior Night
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets came out strong and set an early tone to Wednesday’s hockey game against Kentwood. The Rockets turned on the red light six times in the opening period and cruised to a 9-0 victory in a game that was stopped due to the mercy rule in prep hockey.
Grand Haven drops heartbreaker at home to Jenison
Grand Haven dropped a hard fought 51-47 OK Conference-Red matchup against Jenison on Tuesday evening. Jenison jumped out in front 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action. The Wildcats took a 28-23 lead into the halftime intermission. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter scoring edge and trailed 43-37 going...
Scrappy Holton falls short to White Cloud in boys’ hoop action
The host Holton Red Devils battled to the bitter end, but the result was a 54-43 loss to White Cloud on Tuesday night. The loss kept Holton winless on the season. “We competed hard tonight,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. “It got away from us a bit in the third quarter, but I was proud of how our guys continued to fight and make things interesting.”
Top-ranked GR West Catholic runs over Spring Lake in OK-Blue action
The Spring Lake Lakers had a close-up look at the No. 1 team in the state in Division 2 girls’ basketball. What they witnessed was Grand Rapids West Catholic raising its record to 16-0 with a 65-23 victory over the Lakers. Spring Lake was led by Ella Andree with...
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
Steady Oakridge cruises by Morley-Stanwood in boys hoops
The visiting Oakridge Eagles played a solid team from start to finish on Tuesday night and captured a 79-66 non-conference victory over Morley-Stanwood. For the second straight game, everyone on the Eagle roster got into the scoring column. Oakridge led 22-14 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half....
Ravenna cannot overcome Tri-Unity Christians’ long-range shooting
The Ravenna Bulldogs fell victim to the long-range shooting of the Tri-Unity Christian Defenders on Tuesday night. The Defenders knocked down 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line enroute to a 71-39 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. Ravenna was slow out of the gate and only put up four first-quarter...
Lady Jayhawks fall to Delta College, 58-54
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hosted Delta College on Wednesday evening and came up on the short, 58-54. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. The Jayhawks got off to a good start and led 12-8 after the first quarter. Delta College narrowed the gap...
Manistee breaks free from Hesperia, cruises to 49-20 victory
It was all Manistee after the first quarter Tuesday night as the Chippewas broke away from a tie game and cruised to a 49-20 victory over Hesperia. Things got a little sloppy early, with both teams fumbling the ball away a number of times, and the Panthers gained an early 4-2 advantage in the non-conference game at Manistee.
McKinley, Laird lead Ludington past Whitehall in girls hoops
Ludington snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a convincing 54-20 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Whitehall in Hawley Gymnasium. The Orioles maintained their hold on first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division by establishing early command with a 15-6 first quarter. Ludington held the Vikings to four points in the second quarter and took a 19-10 halftime lead.
Mona Shores falls to Wyoming in boys’ conference basketball action
The Mona Shores boys basketball team got off to a quick start, but could not maintain the momentum on Tuesday night. The visiting Sailors came up on the short end of a 71-58 OK Conference-Green decision. The Sailors got off to a quick start as they raced out to a...
