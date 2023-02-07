Read full article on original website
First American Financial (FAF) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FAF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.90%. A...
Ethan Allen (ETD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ETD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40.51%. A...
Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Gates Industrial (GTES) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.70%. A...
Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
MGA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.61%. A...
Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
LiveOne (LVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LVO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Mesa Air (MESA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
MESA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CYBR - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due...
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Encompass Health's (EHC) Shares Up 3% on Q4 Earnings Beat
EHC - Free Report) shares rose 3.3% since it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 7. The strong results stemmed from higher revenue growth resulting from patient volumes and price increases. An optimistic guidance for 2023 might have also instilled investors’ confidence in the stock. Q4 Results. EHC...
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Is a Beat Likely for Check Point (CHKP) in Q4 Earnings?
CHKP - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Feb 13. For the fourth quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $608 million and $658 million ($633 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $633.6 million, suggesting a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
