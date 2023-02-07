ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGME

Two pups from Maine to star in Puppy Bowl

If you're looking for a dose of cuteness right before the Super Bowl on Sunday night, get ready for the Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states. Two of the four legged friends taking part were adopted from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
PORTLAND, ME

