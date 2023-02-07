ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Accused armed carjackers arrested following police chase in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge

SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Family of woman killed by E Madison hit and run driver asks for public’s help in investigation — UPDATE

Family of the 80-year-old woman struck and killed by a hit and run van driver Sunday on E Madison has posted flyers at the intersection asking for help. The posters seeking witnesses to the collision ask anyone with information to contact Seattle Police. Earlier Monday, police released an update announcing the woman had died from her injuries but did not have new information about the investigation or any arrests.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife

FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago. According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
FIFE, WA
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA

