FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman found by Golden Gardens
SEATTLE — Seattle police have located what they believe is the suspected van that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 80-year-old woman. The van was found in the 7500 block of Seaview by Golden Gardens Park, according to police. The van was described by witnesses as either...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
KOMO News
Accused armed carjackers arrested following police chase in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking multiple people, including a couple at a gas station in south King County Thursday. The incident started Thursday morning when a Kent police officer used his firearm to try and stop the suspected carjackers. Des Moines police had discovered a suspected stolen vehicle. They placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but they got away. Police did not pursue at this point due to state pursuit laws, according to Kent Police.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
KOMO News
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
KOMO News
Meth lab suspected cause of encampment fire in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation into an encampment fire along the side of I-5 in Seattle found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and guns. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by a methamphetamine lab. The fire broke out near the intersection of 7th Ave South and South...
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
q13fox.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight; suspects lead police on chase through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are in custody after allegedly carjacking two people, and trying to carjack a third, before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in a crash and an officer firing his gun. The incident started Thursday when Des Moines police saw two...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
Man Arrested For Setting Mattress On Fire Before Leaving Seattle Hotel
Police said the suspect previously threatened to burn down a woman's apartment.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
capitolhillseattle.com
Family of woman killed by E Madison hit and run driver asks for public’s help in investigation — UPDATE
Family of the 80-year-old woman struck and killed by a hit and run van driver Sunday on E Madison has posted flyers at the intersection asking for help. The posters seeking witnesses to the collision ask anyone with information to contact Seattle Police. Earlier Monday, police released an update announcing the woman had died from her injuries but did not have new information about the investigation or any arrests.
q13fox.com
Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife
FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago. According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
YAHOO!
Man killed during confrontation over mail had been bailed out of Kitsap County Jail fraudulently
A Puyallup man released from the Kitsap County Jail about two hours before he was shot and killed in South Kitsap last month had been bailed out fraudulently using a stolen credit card, according to Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives. The two women who picked up 31-year-old Richard Taii from...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
