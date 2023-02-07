ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquon, IL

ourquadcities.com

Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege

A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Woman pleads not guilty in storage-unit body case

GALESBURG, Ill – A 50-year-old Maquon woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the dismembered body of a former police chief discovered in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court where a detective testified about the grisly remains law enforcement discovered in October 2022 in Roberts Self Storage, Maquon. Oglesby faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and concealment of a death.
MAQUON, IL
KWQC

Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
MAQUON, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. John Imes, 44, is wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Imes is 5-foot-9, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, call...
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Macomb police: woman charged with 1st degree murder in stabbing death of husband

Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department says a woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her husband. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 5:44 AM Macomb Police responded to 1680 Wheeler Circle for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to the residence and observed 27-year-old Rickey Haymer lying on the floor with a stab wound.
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings

In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
ourquadcities.com

Teen arrested after school threat

A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release. Through investigation, it was...
DAVENPORT, IA
khqa.com

Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
MACOMB, IL
tspr.org

Police: Macomb woman stabbed husband in front of children

Portia Garrison, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. A Macomb woman is charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing her husband at home while two children were present. Portia Garrison, 28, is in custody at the McDonough County jail awaiting a court appearance. Police responded to the 1600 block of...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Monday’s armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that took place Monday night near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. John H. Johnson, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after detectives identified him as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Madison, according to a PPD press release.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Maquon woman charged with concealing body in Knox County faces new charges, including murder

MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon, Illinois woman accused of hiding a dead body in a Knox County storage unit now faces additional charges, including first-degree murder. According to court documents filed on Monday, Feb. 6, Marcy Oglesby, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death by Knox County prosecutors.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
theproxyreport.com

UPDATE | Woman arrested, charged with fatal stabbing in Macomb

MACOMB, Illinois (WESTERN COURIER/NEWS3) – Police have arrested and charged Portia Garrison, 28, with the stabbing death of Rickey Haymer, 27, which occurred Feb. 7. Garrison was charged with first degree murder and is being held at McDonough County Jail. Macomb Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of...
MACOMB, IL
wmay.com

Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting

Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Woman Charged With Hiding Body In Knox Co. Storage Unit Faces More Charges

A woman charged with hiding a decomposing body in a storage unit in Knox County is facing more charges, including murder. Knox County prosecutors say in 2021, Marcy Oglesby poisoned Richard Young by putting eye drops and other substances in his food and drink, and gave him an antidepressant without his consent. She also concealed his death by placing his body in a box and locking it in a storage unit. The human remains were discovered in October in a storage unit in Maquon.
KNOX COUNTY, IL

