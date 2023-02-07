Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
ourquadcities.com
Woman pleads not guilty in storage-unit body case
GALESBURG, Ill – A 50-year-old Maquon woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the dismembered body of a former police chief discovered in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court where a detective testified about the grisly remains law enforcement discovered in October 2022 in Roberts Self Storage, Maquon. Oglesby faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and concealment of a death.
KWQC
Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. John Imes, 44, is wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Imes is 5-foot-9, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, call...
Marcy Oglesby appears in court with upgraded charges for death of former Maquon police chief
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — The Maquon woman now accused of murdering the person whose body she allegedly hid in a storage unit appeared in court for the first time since receiving upgraded charges. 50-year-old Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing...
KBUR
Macomb police: woman charged with 1st degree murder in stabbing death of husband
Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department says a woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her husband. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 5:44 AM Macomb Police responded to 1680 Wheeler Circle for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to the residence and observed 27-year-old Rickey Haymer lying on the floor with a stab wound.
977wmoi.com
Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings
In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
ourquadcities.com
Teen arrested after school threat
A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release. Through investigation, it was...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
tspr.org
Police: Macomb woman stabbed husband in front of children
Portia Garrison, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. A Macomb woman is charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing her husband at home while two children were present. Portia Garrison, 28, is in custody at the McDonough County jail awaiting a court appearance. Police responded to the 1600 block of...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Monday’s armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that took place Monday night near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. John H. Johnson, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after detectives identified him as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Madison, according to a PPD press release.
Maquon woman charged with concealing body in Knox County faces new charges, including murder
MAQUON, Ill. — The Maquon, Illinois woman accused of hiding a dead body in a Knox County storage unit now faces additional charges, including first-degree murder. According to court documents filed on Monday, Feb. 6, Marcy Oglesby, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death by Knox County prosecutors.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
theproxyreport.com
UPDATE | Woman arrested, charged with fatal stabbing in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (WESTERN COURIER/NEWS3) – Police have arrested and charged Portia Garrison, 28, with the stabbing death of Rickey Haymer, 27, which occurred Feb. 7. Garrison was charged with first degree murder and is being held at McDonough County Jail. Macomb Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of...
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged With Hiding Body In Knox Co. Storage Unit Faces More Charges
A woman charged with hiding a decomposing body in a storage unit in Knox County is facing more charges, including murder. Knox County prosecutors say in 2021, Marcy Oglesby poisoned Richard Young by putting eye drops and other substances in his food and drink, and gave him an antidepressant without his consent. She also concealed his death by placing his body in a box and locking it in a storage unit. The human remains were discovered in October in a storage unit in Maquon.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
