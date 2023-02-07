MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We are off to a cold start this morning, so jackets are needed on your morning commute. We can expected a mix of sun and clouds through the day. With plenty of moisture in the air through the morning you may see a stray rain shower, but no significant rain to worry about. Showers are moving in for Saturday around lunchtime, and rain will stick around through Saturday evening. Showers clear for Sunday, but overnight low remain cold. Crank your heat on for the weekend. Stay safe and enjoy!

