WTOK-TV
Governor’s Job Fair Network at MSU Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security hosted its Meridian area Job Fair at MSU Meridian today. The job fair had a great turnout with 45 companies making an appearance. Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network spoke about the event’s success. “We’ve...
WTOK-TV
City shares plan for Meridian Parks and Recreation upgrades
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian shared specifics about its proposal for using a $5 million bond issue for improvements to Parks and Recreation facilities. Mayor Jimmie Smith said these are quality of life issues the administration is pursuing. Smith said the plan won’t cause a tax increase.
WTOK-TV
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gun owners, listen up! A new ruling by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives {ATF) could have a major impact on you. On January 13, 2023, the ATF finalized a rule that moves to regulate guns equipped with stabilizing braces. Since 2012, guns under 16 inches with a stabilizing brace were considered pistols. But now the ATF is calling those weapons--short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own under the National Firearms Act (NFA).
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian set to receive funds to continue restoration efforts on Dentzel Carousel
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting, the Dentzel Carousel was one of the topics up for discussion. News 11 first told you back in September of 2022 that city’s Parks and Recreation Department applied for a Community Heritage Preservation Grant to continue restoring the site.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Rose Hill
ROSE HILL, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to repairs from ongoing utility work Wednesday, a boil water notice was issued by the Rose Hill Water Association for customers on County Road 22 and County Road 226. Approximately 20 households were affected by this repair. RHWA said it appreciates customers’ patience in...
WTOK-TV
Overnight lows are near or below freezing for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We are off to a cold start this morning, so jackets are needed on your morning commute. We can expected a mix of sun and clouds through the day. With plenty of moisture in the air through the morning you may see a stray rain shower, but no significant rain to worry about. Showers are moving in for Saturday around lunchtime, and rain will stick around through Saturday evening. Showers clear for Sunday, but overnight low remain cold. Crank your heat on for the weekend. Stay safe and enjoy!
WTOK-TV
Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special-called board meeting over zoom Thursday morning. During the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis also known as ABA therapy for autistic students in the school system. Frederick Liddell, the...
WTOK-TV
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
WTOK-TV
Light poles removed on Hwy. 39 North for MDOT project
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Light poles on a designated area of Highway 39 North have been removed in advance of a project of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Power said it met with MDOT in 2022 about roadwork on Highway 39 North, from Dale Drive to 33rd Street. The project, set to begin after Feb. 24, required removal of 27 lights and poles in the median.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi
February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
WTOK-TV
DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The District Attorney’s office of the Tenth Circuit Court District has been very busy over the last several years, providing thousands of victims with the help they need. District Attorney Kassie Coleman and her office have opened and closed well over five thousand felony cases since...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
Who Is Mallorie Rasberry on HGTV’s ‘Home Town’? Meet Erin Napier’s Longtime Best Friend
Fans of Erin and Ben Napier love learning more about their community in Laurel, Mississippi. The small town is the location of the hit HGTV series Home Town, with a cast full of friends and family members who assist in their home renovation projects. Mallorie Rasberry has become a favorite on the program with her helpful DIY tips. Get to know more about the TV personality by scrolling below.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Fire Department receives donation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that they had received a donation from a local foundation. The Riley Foundation donated the department $5,000 so the department can purchase new equipment. Fire Chief Jason Collier said he and the department are very...
WTOK-TV
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. The road was closed for a while but reopened at midday. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett also urged caution on Hwy. 493 near Bailey Acres...
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
WTOK-TV
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
WTOK-TV
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Tuesday shooting at a local apartment complex that left one man dead. According Detective Chanetta Stevens, Eddie Christopher Henderson, 32, was arrested without incident in the shooting that claimed the life of Juantonious McDonald, 41.
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
