Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

