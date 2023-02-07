Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
Police investigating after shots were fired near Southport High School
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Police detained several people after shots were fired near Southport High School Thursday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said they went on secure protocol, which meant no one could leave the building. The school stressed the incident did not happen on school...
2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
WISH-TV
IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
IMPD bodycams show officers firing on man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Tuesday afternoon released bodycam video and the 911 audio of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. Officers were sent to a report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after...
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
Columbus, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested on multiple felony charges by the Columbus Police Department in connection with the robbery of a downtown business. Police responded to the Moose Lodge located at 330 8th Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.
Woman found dead in Kokomo suffered trauma, police identify husband as POI
The husband of a woman found dead in a home in Kokomo on Tuesday has been named a person of interest in her death.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting man who was sleeping in car
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street.
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home. Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April...
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
cbs4indy.com
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
LEBANON, Ind. — A Boone County judge has sentenced a convicted drunk driver to six years in jail after he was found guilty of being behind the wheel and causing a serious crash that left an innocent driver paralyzed from the neck down. Ryann S. Early, 36, of Whitestown...
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
cbs4indy.com
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
