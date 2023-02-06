Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Concord police say school threat unfounded
CONCORD — Police say they have determined that there was no credible threat of any kind at Rundlett Middle School. On February 6, authorities became aware of a social media post involving a possible threat. The social media post and its origination were investigated, police say. The individuals responsible...
WMUR.com
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road
A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.
manchesterinklink.com
State safety personnel on high alert following multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Safety is aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. Amherst Police, fire, and EMS responded to Walmart on Route 101 A on Wednesday for “an explosive threat,” according to dispatch. Amherst police assisted in evacuating the...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
thepulseofnh.com
Pembroke Man Arrested In Concord
A 36-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Sunday in Concord on multiple warrants including from the state Parole Board, two police departments and Portsmouth District Court. Thomas Mceneany was taken into custody after trying to elude a traffic stop. He now faces additional charges including being an armed career criminal, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and traffic violations.
WMUR.com
Man found dead in rented cottage in Alton 35 years ago; case remains unsolved
ALTON, N.H. — Monday marked 35 years since a man was found dead in Alton, and his murder remains unsolved. The body of Gregory LeFevre, 35, was discovered on Feb. 6, 1988, at a cottage he rented. His landlord went to feed LeFevre's dogs after noticing his van was gone and discovered his body.
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
laconiadailysun.com
Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release
BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
pureoldies1041.com
NH Walmarts target of bomb threats
KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom, locker room policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current rule in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. Current procedure in Milford schools allows students who...
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith home cook pivots after being reported to state for serving free meals
MEREDITH — For the past three years, Katherine Sorell has provided free, home-cooked meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, out of her farm stand at Restoration Acres. Someone anonymously reported Sorell's charitable meals to the state's Department of Health and Human Services last week, forcing her to rethink and adjust her operation.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center
MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.
