Laconia, NH

newportdispatch.com

Concord police say school threat unfounded

CONCORD — Police say they have determined that there was no credible threat of any kind at Rundlett Middle School. On February 6, authorities became aware of a social media post involving a possible threat. The social media post and its origination were investigated, police say. The individuals responsible...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

1 killed after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Pembroke Man Arrested In Concord

A 36-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Sunday in Concord on multiple warrants including from the state Parole Board, two police departments and Portsmouth District Court. Thomas Mceneany was taken into custody after trying to elude a traffic stop. He now faces additional charges including being an armed career criminal, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and traffic violations.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting

LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release

BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
LACONIA, NH
pureoldies1041.com

NH Walmarts target of bomb threats

KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WESTMINSTER, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith home cook pivots after being reported to state for serving free meals

MEREDITH — For the past three years, Katherine Sorell has provided free, home-cooked meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, out of her farm stand at Restoration Acres. Someone anonymously reported Sorell's charitable meals to the state's Department of Health and Human Services last week, forcing her to rethink and adjust her operation.
MEREDITH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH

Community Policy