Gilford voters to have say about adjusted wage scale at deliberative session Tuesday

WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
laconiadailysun.com
Newfound prioritizes literacy
BRISTOL — Voters at the Newfound Area School District deliberative session on Feb. 4 increased the school operating budget by $100,050, hoping to retain an English and language arts position for the middle school that would have been eliminated under the proposed budget. The new budget totals just over...
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
WATCH: Stroll Through Eerily Silent New Hampshire Mall in This 2019 Video
It's fun to reminisce about the glory days of malls, but unfortunately, the industry appears to be a dying one. As more and more malls close their doors and enter the pages of history, some are still hanging in there. These places are often eerily empty due to only a few businesses remaining open.
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
businessnhmagazine.com
Hooksett: A Community on the Cusp of Its Potential
(Photo by Christine Carignan) Town Administrator Andre Garron thinks of Hooksett as “the little engine that could,” one that has the potential to become a major economic locomotive in southern NH. The town of almost 15,000 residents straddles the Merrimack River between Manchester, the state’s largest city, and...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Nashua, New Hampshire
Discover the Best Attractions in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua, New Hampshire, is a vibrant and dynamic city just a short drive from the heart of Boston. Whether you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the town or a chance to experience the best of New England’s natural beauty, Nashua has something to offer everyone. Nashua is a must-visit destination for travelers of all ages and interests, with a rich history, an array of cultural attractions, and plenty of outdoor activities.
laconiadailysun.com
Two people use shelter on State School property during subzero weekend
LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
manchesterinklink.com
Lilac Estates: Brady Sullivan project offers long-term single-family rental homes in Laconia
LACONIA, NH – Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100 percent market rate, according to Brady Sullivan Properties, which has established this concept development in the beautiful lake-side city of Laconia, off Route 3. The development...
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
WMTW
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer
Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
