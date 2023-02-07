Local developers pressure council into reducing changes to inclusionary housing code on second reading

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs to host public meetings on how to bolster affordable housing
Glenwood Springs is holding an open house to update the community on their Strategic Housing Plan, a news release states. “(It’s) bolstering opportunities for the people of Glenwood to live in the same community where they work, participate and play supports social vibrancy, quality of life and economic vitality,” Senior Planner Watkins Fulk-Graysaid in the release.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County has some ideas for solutions, but no offer of funding Glenwood transportation options and South Bridge
Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch presented the city’s ongoing transportation study and a South Bridge project update to the Garfield County commissioners Tuesday morning. “In Glenwood, we see the growth in traffic, especially with what this data shows us, so much of it is just intrinsic to Garfield...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle looks to jump-start potential housing development near Stillwell Avenue
Rifle is currently looking to turn a series of vacant lots into new residential development, a city official said. Rifle Planning Director Patrick Waller told Rifle City Council during a workshop last week that Stillwell Avenue just west of the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center is currently mostly a dirt road and doesn’t have the infrastructure necessary to encourage development.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Dozens of new staff positions proposed to close Roaring Fork Schools achievement gap
A plan to get Roaring Fork School District students back on track after the pandemic slide and close a growing achievement gap between different groups of students has a big price tag. The “Learning Acceleration Plan” presented to the RFSD school board Wednesday night by Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park...
soprissun.com
GarCo Report: Needle exchanges, free clothes and a civics lesson
Garfield County Commissioners’ Monday agenda was full — five hours worth of topics, including a liquor license transfer for Rifle Fireside Lanes, fee waiver requests for events at the county fairgrounds, approval of the consent agenda, program updates and a raft of discretionary fund and nonprofit fund requests.
Land Use Codes causing waves in Delta.
Delta County is currently discussing changing the land use codes adopted during the pandemic, but residents have been voicing thier concerns with the new policies.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Water, socks, noise, ‘enabling,’ yay, no potholes
It is an unfortunate fact that there is now less water in the Colorado River Basin than has been legally granted to various entities, which range from individual ranchers in Colorado to municipalities and irrigation districts downstream all of the way to and including Mexico. This is a national emergency that needs to be addressed by the federal government, relying upon the objective advice of economists and engineers rather than the cacophony of claims by lawyers and politicia representing the thousands of different owners of conflicting water rights.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs, CRFR crews extinguish house fire near Canyon Creek
Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and New Castle responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6, adjacent to Interstate 70, west of Canyon Creek Thursday afternoon. The report came at 4:41 p.m. of a fire involving a single-story structure, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department news release issued Thursday evening after the fire was put out. No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle’s animal care center took in 300 strays last year, data shows
Now that Garfield County’s animal control program doesn’t exist, Rifle City Council requested in late December to see just exactly how many animals are being cared for by the city’s animal shelter. Numbers revealed last week by the city show the Rifle Police Department impounded 143 animals...
Dead calves likely result of dogs, not wolves, say Colorado officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have closed a case involving several dead calves on US Forest Service land near Meeker, though the cause of the livestock deaths is still undetermined. The investigation started in October of 2022. Traumatic injuries found on the calves were consistent with those that would come...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Doctor’s Tip: Cholesterol — we need some but not too much
This column is the third in a series related to heart disease — the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S., and a major cause of disability. Almost all heart attacks are preventable, and during February (“heart month”) Compass Peak Imaging in Glenwood is offering a discounted price for FDA-approved heart disease screening, using carotid IMT. There will also be a power point presentation about heart attack prevention at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Recent Rifle basketball, Coal Ridge wrestling action
Friday saw Rifle girls and boys basketball host Basalt. Meanwhile, Coal Ridge High School wrestling squared off against North Fork and Glenwood Springs at home Friday before gaining a second-place team finish in Meeker on Saturday. Rifle boys basketball lost to the Longhorns 57-21 but they came back on Tuesday...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs hockey wins out, chances are they get home-ice advantage for playoffs
In the eyes of the Ratings Power Index, Glenwood Springs hockey is currently the best Class 4A team in Colorado. And after nabbing a dominant 6-0 win over Summit on senior night at home Tuesday, the Demons are right now in contention to have home-ice advantage in the playoffs. All...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
