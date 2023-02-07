ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Beverly Baca
3d ago

They need to put some of the record profits (56 billion) into action to help everyone struggling to stay warm!! We have no option to select another utility company. Help your customers!!! 😤

5
Fuck google
3d ago

They make record profits yet raise their rates! Black hills Energy is charging me a fee for the 2021 winter vortex and I wasn’t even a customer then😡

2
9NEWS

Xcel's betting on gas with your money

DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas

DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION

The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

To cut energy bills, Gov. Jared Polis says its time to rethink natural gas

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday blamed volatile natural gas markets for shockingly high winter heating bills, announcing new plans to help expand access to financial assistance and insulate households from future price spikes. Many Colorado families have seen their energy bills double or triple this winter. In a press conference...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful

Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis directed Coloradans struggling with high energy costs to state agencies offering help. In a press conference, Polis said his biggest concern is that high natural gas prices that have been caused by factors out of their control, like the war in Ukraine and severe weather in other The post Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits

COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
