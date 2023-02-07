Read full article on original website
Related
Affidavit outlines allegations against Black farmers arrested after they filed complaints of harassment, racism
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — For two years, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, a Black couple, have accused their white neighbors and law enforcement officers of harassment and racism, and now records show the accused have outlined their own stalking claims against the couple. The feud, which continues to attract...
Dispute between neighbors end with both sides facing charges
Nicole Mallery and her husband Courtney, own a 640-acre ranch in rural Yoder. The couple says they love living there and even fed their neighbors during the pandemic, but now they say they feel unwelcome in their own community. "We have been terrorized on our property," Nicole said. They say it all started with a dispute with their neighbor Teresa Clark. They say the two families had been feuding over who owns Truckton Road, an easement road that leads to both the Mallery and Clark properties. The Mallerys say they own it, but it is the only access to Teresa Clark's property. Arrest affidavits say El...
Help identify suspect in Pueblo West Walmart assault
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in Pueblo West. PCSO said the suspect tried to leave the store with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying. When an employee approached the suspect on his way out […]
Man arrested for allegedly wielding makeshift flamethrower, chasing woman
One person was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly chasing a woman with a "torch" in southeast Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV has reported. Police said they responded to an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road shortly before 6 p.m. and took the suspect into custody, according to KKTV. The man could reportedly face charges including attempted assault, menacing and use of an incendiary device.
Black El Paso County rancher faces felony charge after his own complaints of racism, intimidation
A Black rancher who alleges he and his wife have endured months of racially-motivated property crimes and intimidation in their rural Colorado community was arrested Monday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Mallery, 41, now faces a felony charge of stalking the neighbors he has accused of carrying out a bias-based terror campaign on his property in Yoder, about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs. In an uncommon...
Letecia Stauch sues El Paso County Jail over alleged kosher violations and medical neglect
Letecia Stauch, who is currently detained in the El Paso County Jail on accusations of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, has filed a lawsuit against the county for allegedly violating her kosher diet and failing to provide adequate medical care. The case was filed on Thursday, September 22.
Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
Man says bullet pierced apartment window, hit him in head
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in an apartment near 10700 E. Exposition Ave, near South Havana Street and East Exposition Avenue. At about 12:07 a.m., Friday, a man called 911 and said he had been shot in the head, according to a...
Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office said its response to a Department of Human Services (DHS) complaint led deputies to make two arrests and seize a large number of drugs this weekend. Teller County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Woodland Park home Saturday to arrest Rianna Moret for violating a protection The post Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs man accused of killing wife in 2019 claims his confession was coerced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bombshell claims emerged Thursday during the murder trial for a Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife in 2019. In 2019, Jepsy Amaga went missing. Her body's never been found. Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was arrested in the summer of 2021 for her murder. According to Dane Kallungi's arrest The post Colorado Springs man accused of killing wife in 2019 claims his confession was coerced appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD: Stolen vehicle suspect had previous convictions
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were recovering a stolen vehicle when they were notified of an unrelated stolen vehicle in […]
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
Car theft suspect detained by citizens, causes multiple crashes
UPDATE: THURSDAY 2/9/2023 10:19 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect who was arrested for stealing a car after being chased by bystanders has been identified as 31-year-old Deandre Winston-Whitfield. Winston-Whitfield ran from the scene of the crash involving the stolen car, and when he was confronted by a witness, he hit the witness with a […]
Daily Record
Cañon City man charged with internet luring of a child expected to take plea deal
The Cañon City man who was approached by members of the Colorado PED Patrol in September and later was arrested by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies is expected to plead his three felony charges down to a misdemeanor in District Court. Jerry Roy Sparks, 62, was arrested Dec. 5...
Ex-DougCo deputy pleads guilty to attempting to influence a public servant
(Douglas County, Colo.) A former Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to a single felony charge after being accused of sexual misconduct and attempting to bring contraband items into the detention facility where she worked.
KKTV
Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
Shooting leaves man injured, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man following a shooting that injured a person on Wednesday, Jan. 25. CSPD officers responded to Golden Aces located at 2493 South Academy Boulevard to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect later identified as […]
Couple indicted on 50 counts for tree-trimming scam
COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
Man killed in crash on Palmer Park Boulevard, identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5. 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby of Colorado Springs was ejected from the vehicle during a two-vehicle crash near the corner of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Speed and alcohol appear […]
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 3