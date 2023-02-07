NBA world reacts to massive Suns news

In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies . In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team . On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the sale was approved. And while the sale wasn’t quite unanimous, no teams voted against the moves.

“Sources: The NBA Board of Governors has approved mortgage lender Mat Ishbia as the new governor of the Phoenix Suns. It was approved with vote of 29-0, with the Cleveland Cavaliers abstaining,” Charania tweeted .

The news was met with a lot of excitement and the general feeling that its a huge win for the Suns and their fans.

The fact that Cleveland’s Dan Gilbert was the lone owner who didn’t officially approve of the sale also generated a lot of attention — and it was likely not an accident. Gilbert and Ishbia have a longstanding rivalry in the business world, which will now apparently find its way onto NBA courts.

Ishbia is taking over one of the NBA’s best teams. Despite Sarver’s issues, the Suns had the best record in the NBA last season and reached the NBA Finals the season before. Him taking over should be a great day for the franchise. And if it gives the NBA another rivalry, that’s even better.

