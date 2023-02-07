ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

WTOV 9

First lawsuit against Norfolk Southern filed after train derailment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The first class-action lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern Railroad after the derailment in East Palestine. In the civil action filed Tuesday, the rail company is accused of failing to exercise reasonable care to area residents and businesses, failing to maintain its tracks and equipment, and failing to reasonably warn the general public.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Businesses re-open near train derailment site in East Palestine

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent evacuation order being lifted in the village of East Palestine, many are looking to regroup, both in their personal and professional lives. They’re appreciating a homecooked meal and their own beds a lot more this week. "I’m feeling great. Got some...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Federal, local officials detail historic Ohio Valley drug bust

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were in attendance Thursday to announce a multi-million-dollar drug takedown that took place in the Ohio Valley. "The enemy is well-funded, the enemy is violent, the enemy is selling drugs that are more lethal than anything we have ever seen," U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ihlenfeld said.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mingo Junction Fire Dept. assisting after Ohio train derailment disaster

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page. The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan. Firefighters and […]
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTOV 9

Water in Weirton, Steubenville safe, officials say

The after effects of the East Palestine train derailment have been felt in the Northern Panhandle. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday a mitigation effort that happened in Weirton after detection of a secondary chemical. And Weirton officials said those efforts were successful. “There were chemicals that went into...
WEIRTON, WV
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

