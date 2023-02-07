Read full article on original website
First lawsuit against Norfolk Southern filed after train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The first class-action lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern Railroad after the derailment in East Palestine. In the civil action filed Tuesday, the rail company is accused of failing to exercise reasonable care to area residents and businesses, failing to maintain its tracks and equipment, and failing to reasonably warn the general public.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
Businesses re-open near train derailment site in East Palestine
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the recent evacuation order being lifted in the village of East Palestine, many are looking to regroup, both in their personal and professional lives. They’re appreciating a homecooked meal and their own beds a lot more this week. "I’m feeling great. Got some...
More issues arise with water infrastructure along Wellesley Avenue in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A sewer line break in Steubenville is leading to an expanded road closure for the month of February. Drivers can expect to continue to see road closure signs on Wellesley Avenue and Franklin Avenue as phase 2 of the sewer project in Steubenville continues. Steubenville...
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Federal, local officials detail historic Ohio Valley drug bust
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were in attendance Thursday to announce a multi-million-dollar drug takedown that took place in the Ohio Valley. "The enemy is well-funded, the enemy is violent, the enemy is selling drugs that are more lethal than anything we have ever seen," U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ihlenfeld said.
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
Mingo Junction Fire Dept. assisting after Ohio train derailment disaster
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page. The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan. Firefighters and […]
BREAKING: East Palestine evacuees told they can return home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — East Palestine residents evacuated due to the train derailment in the community can now return home. That was the word from officials Wednesday afternoon at news conference that also included Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
'It's safe': Residents of East Palestine may return to their homes
Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference Wednesday afternoon stating that it is now safe for residents of East Palestine and the surrounding areas to return to their homes.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Water in Weirton, Steubenville safe, officials say
The after effects of the East Palestine train derailment have been felt in the Northern Panhandle. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday a mitigation effort that happened in Weirton after detection of a secondary chemical. And Weirton officials said those efforts were successful. “There were chemicals that went into...
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well.
