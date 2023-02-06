Read full article on original website
Related
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
marketscreener.com
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Ford is...
marketscreener.com
Asia stocks head for second weekly loss as Fed rate worries flare
TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping toward a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the U.S. economy. U.S. short-term Treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after...
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
marketscreener.com
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
(Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the...
marketscreener.com
Banca Profilo's profit falls; funding down but revenue rises
(Alliance News) - Banca Profilo Spa reported Friday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR11.1 million, down 5.0 percent or EUR600,000 from the previous year. However, the figure would be up EUR1.7 million or 18 percent year-on-year if net of nonrecurring gains related to the sale of the Swiss subsidiary in 2021.
marketscreener.com
Peru central bank: Early info shows protests affecting growth, inflation
(Reuters) -Peru's economy and inflation have likely been hit by the ongoing social upheaval that has rocked the Andean nation since December, early indications suggest, the head of the central bank's economic studies unit, Adrian Armas, said on Friday. Protests over the removal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo...
marketscreener.com
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
marketscreener.com
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
marketscreener.com
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
marketscreener.com
HYBE to acquire shares worth $335 million in SM Entertainment
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean entertainment company HYBE said on Friday it will acquire shares worth 423 billion won ($334.51 million) in its rival SM Entertainment to strengthen its position in the K-pop industry. The move comes just days after Kakao Corp said it would acquire a 9.05% stake in...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
marketscreener.com
Column-Where to park the 401(k) when you switch jobs or retire
(Reuters) - The old line that "you can't take it with you" does not apply when it comes to your 401(k). When you change jobs or retire, you have three basic choices: leave your retirement account where it is, roll it over to a new employer or move it to a standalone individual retirement account (IRA).
marketscreener.com
Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit. In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that.
Comments / 0