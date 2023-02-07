ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision

Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

