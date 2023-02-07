Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
WATCH LIVE: Crash with fuel spill on I-95 north by airport, causing traffic backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is reporting to a traffic crash with a fuel spill on I-95 north, north of Max Legget Parkway. Anyone travelling to or from Jacksonville International Airport this Friday afternoon will face delays. Push the arrow on the player above to get a...
Duplex house fire leaves two families without a home
A fire in the Bartram Park area has displaced two families today. Action News Jax reached out to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department who says there is considerable damage.
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville collection event to allow residents to safely dispose of hazardous household, electronic waste
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is offering residents opportunities to safely and properly dispose of hazardous household and electronic waste. The first collection event this year is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Drew Park at 6621 Barnes Road South. Hazardous household waste...
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision
Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
News4Jax.com
I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Vehicle on fire on I-10 near Eastbound State Road 23, expect traffic delays
According to Florida 511, there is a car on fire near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
News4Jax.com
Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
News4Jax.com
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
Middleburg High School student hurt after hit by a vehicle on County Road 218
Clay County Fire Rescue responded after child hit by bus on County Road 218 in Clay County.
