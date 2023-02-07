Global System Dynamics, Inc. Announces Sponsor's Request for an Additional One-Month Extension to Complete its Initial Business Combination

(Alliance News) - Banca Profilo Spa reported Friday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR11.1 million, down 5.0 percent or EUR600,000 from the previous year. However, the figure would be up EUR1.7 million or 18 percent year-on-year if net of nonrecurring gains related to the sale of the Swiss subsidiary in 2021.

