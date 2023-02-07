Global System Dynamics, Inc. Announces Sponsor's Request for an Additional One-Month Extension to Complete its Initial Business Combination

Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Ford is...
marketscreener.com
Banca Profilo's profit falls; funding down but revenue rises
(Alliance News) - Banca Profilo Spa reported Friday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR11.1 million, down 5.0 percent or EUR600,000 from the previous year. However, the figure would be up EUR1.7 million or 18 percent year-on-year if net of nonrecurring gains related to the sale of the Swiss subsidiary in 2021.
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
marketscreener.com
Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused...
