LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan's government bonds slumped on Friday after the country's bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund ended without an agreement. The country's bond due for repayment the soonest, in April 2024, tumbled 4.6 cents on the dollar or roughly 9%. Other bonds with longer repayment dates fell between 2 and 3 cents to leave them at less than half their face value.

