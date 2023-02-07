Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Whitfield Lovell: Passages Major National Tour Kicks Off in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of ArtD.C.ABoca Raton, FL
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Reach 1st District Final Under Coach Lyons
In his fourth season with Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the boys basketball team reached the District Final for the first time under Head Coach Teddy Lyons. After defeating Spanish River Community High School by 33 points in the quarterfinals, the Eagles beat Park Vista Community High School 71-65 on Wednesday night.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Advances to Regional Semifinals
Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer moves to just four wins away from a State Title following their victory on Tuesday against South Dade Senior High School. Coming in as the two seed in the region after winning their fifth straight District Championship, the Eagles got the opening goal in the second half from Emma McGregor on an assist from Layla Segelnick. Addison Krajczewski and Segelnick then added goals to extend the lead.
Athlete of the Week winner: How Suncoast's Ian ‘The Big Wiggle’ Smikle got his nickname
RIVIERA BEACH — With a 6-foot-9 frame, Suncoast basketball star Ian Smikle is hard to miss. And if you don’t turn your head at his build, you do when you hear The Post's Athlete of the Week winner referred to as ”The Big Wiggle.” ...
Parkland Pokers’ Evan Stramanak Wins Perfect Game ‘Player of the Year’
The Parkland Pokers have produced yet another star. Perfect Game, the world’s largest baseball scouting service, awarded eighth grader Evan Stramanak Tournament Player of the Year for his incredible 2022 season. He becomes the first player in Pokers’ history to win this award. Stramanak says winning this award...
What Can DC Lance Guidry Accomplish at Miami?
Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has a proven track record.
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Eric Morris, Jr. is a Prospect to Watch
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after aggressive assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of men was arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel and when they were asked to move they pulled a gun on the manager. On Monday, the group was arrested after an altercation outside...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.
Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
iheart.com
High School Cheer Coach Pleads Guilty To 'Romantic Relationship' With Teen
A former volunteer cheerleading coach in Palm Beach County has pleaded guilty to having a romantic relationship with a 14-year old girl. 28-year old Kassidy Sottilare was arrested last February for sending sexually explicit content to the student at Boynton Beach High School where the woman was volunteering. Sottilare connected...
Cru Lounge Heads to West Palm Beach
“Catch a vibe” at this hookah lounge and restaurant chain
WPBF News 25
Single mom of four achieves her academic dreams with the help of Boynton Beach City Library
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Mivadia Joseph walked through the doors at Boynton Beach City Library, picked up a library card, signed online and completed her high school degree for free. Relief on the way: Small business owners in Boynton Beach still struggling from the pandemic, listen up. It all...
WSVN-TV
Broward County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing. Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
miamitimesonline.com
Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police...
Parkland Talk
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0