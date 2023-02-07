ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Advances to Regional Semifinals

Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer moves to just four wins away from a State Title following their victory on Tuesday against South Dade Senior High School. Coming in as the two seed in the region after winning their fifth straight District Championship, the Eagles got the opening goal in the second half from Emma McGregor on an assist from Layla Segelnick. Addison Krajczewski and Segelnick then added goals to extend the lead.
PARKLAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.

Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
seminoletribune.org

Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts

COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing. Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols

Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police...
MIAMI, FL
