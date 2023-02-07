ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring

ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring. The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd. According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60%...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit mayor lays out plans to spend city’s $156M surplus

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan laid out plans to spend the city’s $156-million surplus. He wants the money to mainly go to the city’s neighborhoods, replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous trees, and improving parks. It’s a lot of money and a lot of different projects. Local...
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan

Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
BURTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Land Bank reaches demolition invoice settlement

DETROIT – A settlement has been reached between the federal government and Detroit's Land Bank Authority following allegations that some invoices were not collected for backfill dirt used in a demolition program, according to the land bank. The Land Bank's board voted Friday to approve $1.5 million to refund...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023

NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
NOVI, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

