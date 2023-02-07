Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor YMCA becomes first ‘Y’ in country to use artificial intelligence to boost water safety
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA, which serves Washtenaw and southern Livingston counties, has become the first Y in the country to use artificial intelligence in the monitoring of its aquatics center. The AI technology was integrated to prevent drownings, assist in water safety and improve rescue response...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring
ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring. The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd. According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60%...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Ann Arbor may waver from climate goals to pave path for big housing project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor climate activist Ken Garber showed up at city hall Monday night, Feb. 6, hoping to convince city leaders to uphold the city’s sustainability goals. The roughly 68-acre zoning decision for the so-called Village of Ann Arbor development, which could bring over 600...
Ann Arbor approves ‘one of the world’s most sustainable buildings’
ANN ARBOR, MI — Doug Selby has said the quadplex he’s going to build at 530 N. Division St. could be the most sustainable apartment building ever built in Ann Arbor. After over five years of planning and working toward city approval, Selby finally got the OK for his four-unit, 24-bedroom project in a 9-0 City Council vote Monday night, Feb. 6.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mayor lays out plans to spend city’s $156M surplus
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan laid out plans to spend the city’s $156-million surplus. He wants the money to mainly go to the city’s neighborhoods, replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous trees, and improving parks. It’s a lot of money and a lot of different projects. Local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oak Park woman has unique, expensive problem with DTE after power surges fried her electronics
OAK PARK, Mich. – Help Me Hank comes to the rescue of a woman caught in the middle of a unique and expensive problem. A power surge went through her house, frying electronics and appliances and the problems started when she went to DTE for help replacing them. The...
tourcounsel.com
Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan
Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Land Bank reaches demolition invoice settlement
DETROIT – A settlement has been reached between the federal government and Detroit's Land Bank Authority following allegations that some invoices were not collected for backfill dirt used in a demolition program, according to the land bank. The Land Bank's board voted Friday to approve $1.5 million to refund...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
HometownLife.com
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Incredible investment in our city’: $2.5B Detroit neighborhood redevelopment to begin in 2024
DETROIT – The New Center neighborhood in Detroit will see some new development over the next decade as a healthcare company, a sports team, and a Michigan university are investing $2.5 billion into the community. Announced on Wednesday, Henry Ford Health, Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores and Michigan State...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Street closure OK’d for University of Michigan presidential inauguration
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has approved closing Washington Street for a public reception in conjunction with the University of Michigan’s presidential inauguration. City Council voted Monday night, Feb. 6, to OK the university’s request to shut down one block of Washington Street between Fletcher and Thayer streets from March 6-8.
Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital
A new $2.5 billion development plan is coming to Detroit's New Center area that will include a new hospital, plus residential and commercial space.
Experts worry about plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
Research shows early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3 - 4.5 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience & improve cognitive development.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
