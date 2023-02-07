Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57
It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr
NFL fans have known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders would be moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr. After his late-season benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham, Carr has not been shy about the reality that he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. This has led fans […] The post 1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
atozsports.com
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Fans Freaking Out About 'Leaked Super Bowl Score'
Ex-NFL running back Arian Foster set the football world on fire during a recent appearance on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast when he talkin about the league being scripted. Now fans are freaking out even more that Super Bowl LVII's script allegedly "leaked" giving the Eagles a 37-34 win over the ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Hilarious Offer For Jerry Jones
As part of an upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, future Hall of Fame tight end is getting involved in a ton of media activities this week. And during one interview, he made a tempting offer to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gronkowski offered his services as a ...
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57
Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Musers” Show, the former Dallas Cowboys star advised Hurts to simply not overwhelm himself in the days leading up to the Eagles’ showdown against the Chiefs.
RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update
With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, one team has shown significant interest. This comes in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints find themselves firmly in the quarterback market. Adding a proven QB1 in Derek Carr could be the route they are looking to go down. And with a team that is […] The post RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0