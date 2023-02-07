Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentencedDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville collection event to allow residents to safely dispose of hazardous household, electronic waste
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is offering residents opportunities to safely and properly dispose of hazardous household and electronic waste. The first collection event this year is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Drew Park at 6621 Barnes Road South. Hazardous household waste...
City councilmember fears no compromise will be made in controversial Cedar Point Road development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilmember Al Ferraro is concerned a deal won't be reached in a controversial development in Northeast Jacksonville. Ferraro and a group of homeowners are against the plan and are asking for fewer homes built than the original 90-plus proposal near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve.
News4Jax.com
Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streets
The Orange Park Town Council has approved the use of golf carts on certain town streets. The council approved the measure 4-0. Councilwoman Susana Thompson was not in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting.
News4Jax.com
Duval County Property Appraiser
Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council District 10
Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What should you do if you are served with an eviction notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM frequently hears from tenants panicked about receiving an eviction notice. We want to make sure you know your rights as a renter. James Tyer, a lawyer for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid who specializes in tenant rights, joined us on The Morning Show to answer some of the most common questions we receive.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville City Council panel approves panhandling ban
One more committee stop remains before a full Council vote next week. Jacksonville is taking aim at panhandlers with new legislation approved by a City Council committee. The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee was the first of two committees of reference to OK a ban that has been contemplated for close to a year.
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate building in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
News4Jax.com
WATCH LIVE: Crash with fuel spill on I-95 north by airport, causing traffic backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is reporting to a traffic crash with a fuel spill on I-95 north, north of Max Legget Parkway. Anyone travelling to or from Jacksonville International Airport this Friday afternoon will face delays. Push the arrow on the player above to get a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway
North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
