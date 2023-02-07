ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Julie Morgan

Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public

The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Duval County Property Appraiser

Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Council District 10

Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville City Council panel approves panhandling ban

One more committee stop remains before a full Council vote next week. Jacksonville is taking aim at panhandlers with new legislation approved by a City Council committee. The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee was the first of two committees of reference to OK a ban that has been contemplated for close to a year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate building in North Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway

North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

