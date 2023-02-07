ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting

One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for woman missing in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police are looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. According to police, 18-year-old Aniya Bailey was last seen in the area of Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County on Feb. 8 at around 6 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One man injured in Lebanon shooting, police investigating

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Thursday night. It occurred around 6:57 p.m. in the area of 8th and Cumberland streets, according to Lebanon City Police. Officers responding to a shots-fired call learned a male victim was struck by gunfire...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. According to Lebanon City Police, Alex Torres-Santos, 22, was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. On Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m., Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman St. for a...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
FOX 43

Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County. According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday. There were no reported injuries and the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death

Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

