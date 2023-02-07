Read full article on original website
Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting
One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
abc27.com
Police looking for woman missing in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police are looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. According to police, 18-year-old Aniya Bailey was last seen in the area of Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County on Feb. 8 at around 6 p.m.
One man injured in Lebanon shooting, police investigating
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Thursday night. It occurred around 6:57 p.m. in the area of 8th and Cumberland streets, according to Lebanon City Police. Officers responding to a shots-fired call learned a male victim was struck by gunfire...
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough. The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of...
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for shooting at officers, woman in 2019
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 20-40 years in a state correctional facility on Thursday after a 2019 shooting that involved an SRT response. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Mark Boisey was convicted by a jury of two counts of...
Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. According to Lebanon City Police, Alex Torres-Santos, 22, was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings. On Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m., Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman St. for a...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Dauphin County man believed neighborhood cat scratched his car, prompting shooting: police
A neighborhood cat who was shot in the neck a couple of weeks ago was found by an Upper Paxton Township woman who fed her regularly. According to court records, when the woman called authorities around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 for the wounded animal, she told investigators that her neighbor was always complaining about the cat.
Fatal crash reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
local21news.com
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County. According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday. There were no reported injuries and the...
Woman found dead on Harrisburg street Wednesday died of medical episode, authorities say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman found dead in the area of 3rd and South streets in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon died of a medical episode, a city spokesperson said Thursday. The woman's body was found shortly before 3 p.m., according to Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City...
iheart.com
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
abc27.com
Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
