Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Astros New GM Brown Holds Interview
Houston Astros new General Manager Dana Brown talks transition in an exclusive interview with MLB.com.
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their roster, while losing Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
Celtics trade grade for Mike Muscala deal with Thunder
With only a few hours left before the passing of a crazy 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics made a move for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. The C’s dealt forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks in return for the 31-year-old. While the Thunder...
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas
The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state.
Astros Altuve On The Verge Of Reaching 2,000 Hits In His Career
Houston Astros fan favorite José Altuve is about to reach 2,000 hits in his career.
Josh Hart’s 2-emoji reaction to Blazers trade to New York
Josh Hart is off to his next chapter in the NBA. With the Portland Trail Blazers trading the guard to the New York Knicks, Hart is now set to play for his fourth team so far in his time in the league. And it seems that Hart can’t wait to put on his Knicks jersey, […] The post Josh Hart’s 2-emoji reaction to Blazers trade to New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
3 must-watch Tigers prospects in Spring Training
The Detroit Tigers are entering a new era for their franchise. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has completed his first offseason at the helm after taking over for the fired Al Avila last summer. The offseason saw very little movement from the Tigers and no real big splashes. The biggest moves Detroit made involved […] The post 3 must-watch Tigers prospects in Spring Training appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Irrational Fear of A Houston Fan (Astros and Otherwise)
As February advances, the Houston Astros look to defend their well-earned World Series championship. They have as good a chance as any, as they are returning most of the roster that dominated the league last season and while they lost some key pieces (Verlander, Click), they did gain some new weapons (Abreu, Brown). The team will get at least until the start of October to be referred to as “defending World Series Champions”.
RUMOR: Yankees’ potential 2023 shortstop plan, revealed
The New York Yankees’ potential 2023 shortstop plan was revealed by Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch, per MLB.com. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza are expected to battle for the position during Spring Training. Exciting young prospect Anthony Volpe is also in the conversation as well. Hoch shared an update on how the Yankees’ may approach […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ potential 2023 shortstop plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love
Tiger Woods already returned to golf following his frightening car crash. However, he dealt with pain upon his initial return and hasn’t played in a competitive PGA Tour event since summer. Woods has participated in various events over the past couple of months. However, the golfing legend announced Friday that he wants to play in […] The post Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
Kliff Kingsbury eyeing key role on DeMeco Ryans’ Texans staff
With DeMeco Ryans already locked in as the next head coach of the Houston Texans, he is now looking to fill out his staff. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has become a name of interest and could potentially be joining Ryans with the Texans. Kingsbury is interviewing with Houston for a role on […] The post Kliff Kingsbury eyeing key role on DeMeco Ryans’ Texans staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mercury trade Diamond DeShields to Wings
Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields was traded to the Dallas Wings, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN Women’s Hoops. A multi-team trade was being finalized to send DeShields to the Wings and guard Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky, wrote Just Women’s Sports analyst Rachel Galligan in a Friday tweet. The deal was expected […] The post Mercury trade Diamond DeShields to Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
