As February advances, the Houston Astros look to defend their well-earned World Series championship. They have as good a chance as any, as they are returning most of the roster that dominated the league last season and while they lost some key pieces (Verlander, Click), they did gain some new weapons (Abreu, Brown). The team will get at least until the start of October to be referred to as “defending World Series Champions”.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO