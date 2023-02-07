ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Driver Shot Dead And Body Found In Car Trunk Following Police Car Chase

Lansing Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiZk8_0kehQCZq00
Photo byLansingdaily

A man was shot dead and a second body found in the trunk of a car following a police chase in Michigan. Dearborn police began chasing a Dodge Charger after carrying out a traffic stop with regards to an endangered or missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon. The suspect then fled before crashing into a … Read more

Comments / 5

Mr. C
3d ago

this case happened in November last year why is it now being republished as new and all people involved were women

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downriversundaytimes.com

Speed trap catches unlicensed driver

TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim shot after stabbing attempted carjackers at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday. According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Armed man hospitalized after attempting to rob CPL holder in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An attempted armed robbery in Detroit late Wednesday night landed a suspect in the hospital after he targeted someone who had a concealed pistol license. The incident happened in the 14600 block of Gratiot shortly before 10 p.m., Detroit police said. According to officers, an adult...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. 
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

Case dismissed against man accused in Walmart parking lot shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Whittaker man accused of shooting another man in a Ann Arbor-area Walmart parking lot will not be going to trial. The case against Daniel Lovell Keener was dismissed Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the victim of the shooting failed to appear in court for Keener’s preliminary examination, making prosecutors unable to proceed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy