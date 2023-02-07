Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack
The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
WNYT
Troy man sentenced for separate kidnapping, assault
A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...
WNYT
Sentencing date moved in deadly 2019 Albany shooting
The sentencing date for the man accused in a fatal shooting in December 2019 has been moved. Quintin Lacy was supposed to be sentenced on Friday morning, but NewsChannel 13 was told there was a scheduling conflict. Lacy was found guilty of shooting and killing Ahmad Fleming in December. The...
WNYT
Albany Police continue investigating broad daylight homicide
Albany Police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. A car at the scene had at least one bullet hole...
WNYT
Gun charge could send Albany man to prison for 10 years
An Albany man is facing gun charges that could land him in prison for 10 years. Charles Williams, 34, has been indicted in federal court for having a revolver in Albany County with a prior felony conviction. In addition to a lengthy prison sentence, Williams also faces a fine of...
WNYT
Man shot to death in Albany
A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, police said. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. The victim’s identity is not being released until...
WNYT
Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run
A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
WNYT
Watervliet police: Troy man posed as city employee, scammed woman
WATERVLIET — 40-year-old Joseph Celeone of Troy is charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation. Police say at the end of last year, he pretended that he worked for the city water department when he told a 75-year-old resident that her driveway violated code. He allegedly said she’d be...
WNYT
Albany man admits to illegal drug sales
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to selling drugs. Carlos Hernandez, 53, admitted in federal court he sold fentanyl and heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison, when sentenced in June.
WNYT
Police search for missing woman in Albany
Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
WNYT
Pair arrested in Gloversville standoff
Two people were arrested in connection with a standoff that happened in Fulton County. Jordan Fegin, 23, and Cameron Sleezer, 20, are facing drug and weapon possession charges. It all started when someone fired a gun at a house, police said, who say the residents of the house chased after...
WNYT
Missing Fulton County man found safe
State Police have found the man missing from Perth, Fulton County. Police said late Thursday afternoon that Christian Yager, 52, was found and is safe. No other details were released.
WNYT
Body found in Albany identified as missing woman
Albany police confirm the body found Tuesday in Albany is that of 36-year-old Sadie Kopyc. She was last seen in Cohoes on Jan. 20. Police said earlier in the week that she could be either in Albany or New York City. The investigation started out as an unattended death after...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him
Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
WNYT
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500 or New York State Police at (518) 783-3211.
WNYT
Proposed homeless shelter for Saratoga Springs still has no location
A proposed new shelter for homeless people in Saratoga Springs remains without a home. Shelters of Saratoga dropped its plan last week to build the shelter near Spa Catholic, after a petition citing safety concerns. The city says it’s forming a group of people to decide where the shelter should...
WNYT
Albany community leaders meet to discuss ending violence
How do you rebuild a community plagued with violence? That’s what Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, is trying to figure out. Scavio, along with Pastors on Patrol, hosted a meeting to address the violence. His pizza shop has been in...
WNYT
Northway Call Box System being decommissioned after nearly 40 years
A fading relic of the Northway is going away completely. The New York State Call Box System is being removed. The phones were installed every two miles in 1986 between Warren and Clinton counties, and replaced the original 1960s phone system. However, cell phones, equipment that keeps breaking and the...
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen remembered on 15th birthday
Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.
WNYT
Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
