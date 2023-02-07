Read full article on original website
The founder behind ChatGPT once gave a lecture on how to launch a startup. It's still required viewing 9 years later.
To create a successful startup, you need to have a great idea, product, team, and execution, Sam Altman, a cofounder of OpenAI, said.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings
Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really...
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
Are you ready for brain-tracking technology? Because it's ALREADY HERE!
This week, Glenn showed a deeply disturbing video of a presentation during the World Economic Forum Davos Summit promoting brain-tracking technology and how it can be integrated into our daily lives—like the workplace. The presentation begins by showing this dystopian-like video showing how brain-tracking tech can be used in...
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind
Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
AI has helped design over 100 chips, should we be worried?
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Artificial intelligence-powered chat and knowledge platforms like ChatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft's new Bing with AI assistance are getting the lion's share of attention as of late but this is not the only field in which artificial intelligence is making great strides.
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
Introducing Age Tech to Retirement Daily
As you travel the longevity curve, you or your loved one reach a stage where frailty and loss of capacity lands in your lap. Retirement Daily is tackling this issue with hands-on research by financial planner.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
