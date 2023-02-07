ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

hopeprescott.com

ROC fundraiser for Polar Plunge

HOPE – Members of Rainbow of Challenges’ staff team and friends will join to jump into icy cold waters during the upcoming Polar Plunge in Texarkana to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas. The team is seeking fundraising support from the public for the event which...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Sheriff Singleton statement on sponsorship letter

This is a public notice from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. There has been several letters with the Sheriff’s Name received by citizens and business in the county from the NATIONAL CHILD SAFETY PROGRAM soliciting sponsorships for children’s drug education. PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS LETTER....
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Bethel AME Church in Hope To Observe 143rd Church Anniversary

Bethel AME Church, 418 S. Laurel, Hope, 143rd Church anniversary, Sunday February 26th at 11am . Theme: “Walking By Faith, Not By Sight”, 2Corinthians 5:7. Guest speaker Rev. James Giles, Presiding Elder Hot springs Arkadelphia District. Pastor Rev. Dr. J. Wayne Rogers. Stream on Facebook live Bethel African...
HOPE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

New Postmaster on the job

Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
NASHVILLE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Boys & Girls Club Steak Supper March 2

The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia will have its steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with pick-up at the club. Tickets are $25. The meal includes a ribeye steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll. Tickets are available at the club or by contacting a board...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Majic 93.3

Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details

The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Pesticide training Feb. 16

PRESCOTT – Private pesticide applicator’s training will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Nevada County Extension Office. For more information, call 870-887-2818 or email Stacey Stone at srstone@uada.edu or Dianne Wolfe at dwolfe@uada.edu.
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Penix to speak on black history

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a community Black History Month celebration entitled “Paying It Forward” at Hempstead Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature guest speaker Sean Penix. Penix is a native of Fort Smith,...
TEXARKANA, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
CAMDEN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.

Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
CAMDEN, AR

