hopeprescott.com
ROC fundraiser for Polar Plunge
HOPE – Members of Rainbow of Challenges’ staff team and friends will join to jump into icy cold waters during the upcoming Polar Plunge in Texarkana to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas. The team is seeking fundraising support from the public for the event which...
hopeprescott.com
Sheriff Singleton statement on sponsorship letter
This is a public notice from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. There has been several letters with the Sheriff’s Name received by citizens and business in the county from the NATIONAL CHILD SAFETY PROGRAM soliciting sponsorships for children’s drug education. PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS LETTER....
hopeprescott.com
Bethel AME Church in Hope To Observe 143rd Church Anniversary
Bethel AME Church, 418 S. Laurel, Hope, 143rd Church anniversary, Sunday February 26th at 11am . Theme: “Walking By Faith, Not By Sight”, 2Corinthians 5:7. Guest speaker Rev. James Giles, Presiding Elder Hot springs Arkadelphia District. Pastor Rev. Dr. J. Wayne Rogers. Stream on Facebook live Bethel African...
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
magnoliareporter.com
Boys & Girls Club Steak Supper March 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia will have its steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with pick-up at the club. Tickets are $25. The meal includes a ribeye steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll. Tickets are available at the club or by contacting a board...
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business
It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Camden, Magnolia
Feb. 7, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Camden and Magnolia. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and...
KSLA
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN. This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location. The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details
The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
inforney.com
Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
hopeprescott.com
Pesticide training Feb. 16
PRESCOTT – Private pesticide applicator’s training will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Nevada County Extension Office. For more information, call 870-887-2818 or email Stacey Stone at srstone@uada.edu or Dianne Wolfe at dwolfe@uada.edu.
hopeprescott.com
Penix to speak on black history
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a community Black History Month celebration entitled “Paying It Forward” at Hempstead Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature guest speaker Sean Penix. Penix is a native of Fort Smith,...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
ktalnews.com
Camden parents criminally charged after doctor noticed signs of abuse in two female twin infants
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Camden couple has been criminally charged in a case of abuse involving two infant twin girls. A doctor believed that the two girls exhibited signs of abuse from the couple. The mother was charged with permitting the abuse of a minor, and the father was charged with domestic battery in the first and second degrees.
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
