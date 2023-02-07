Read full article on original website
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Kohl’s Names CEO, Chief Merchandising Officer
Kohl’s Corporation recently appointed Tom Kingsbury (pictured) its permanent CEO, and Nick Jones its chief merchandising and digital officer. Kingsbury has served as the retailer’s interim CEO since Dec. 2, replacing Michelle Gass. He’d previously headed Burlington Stores as president and CEO, and prior to that, he worked as a senior executive vice president of Kohl’s. Gass had been Kohl’s CEO since 2018 but left to join Levi Strauss.
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 120%, then plunged as the embattled retailer secured a $1 billion fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond surged as much as 120% Monday and then plunged after it announced a $1 billion funding deal. The shares fell almost 37% in after-hours trading after the company detailed its capital-raising plan. The home goods retailer has been preparing for bankruptcy as it failed to turnaround...
investing.com
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business...
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
investing.com
Midday movers: Lumen, Bed Bath & Beyond, Alphabet and more
Investing.com -- Stocks were falling on Wednesday as investors pondered the Fed's next move on interest rates. Here are the midday movers for Feb. 8. Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) stock fell 22.5% after the cloud network company issued a profit outlook that was lower than expectations. It expects adjusted 2023 profit of $4.6 billion to $4.8B versus expectations for $5B.
eBay latest tech company to announce layoffs
The layoffs will cut eBay's workforce by about 4%.
mytotalretail.com
How Vera Bradley Optimized Operations and Delivered Smart Customer Service During the Holidays
Variability and change across the retail industry, including smaller margins and rampant inflation, are leading retailers to continually look for ways to elevate customer experience. Consumers, like brands, are experiencing higher costs of living and tightening their budgets in response. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly important for brands to differentiate themselves from the competition and be the brand that consumers come back to time and again.
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores
Chicago, IL – February 8, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Target Corp. TGT and Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL. Industry: Retail - Discount Stores. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2050818/4-retail-discount-stocks-that-warrant-attention-despite-industry-woes. Ongoing inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of...
Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report
Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
Coach, Ralph Lauren sales boosted by big spending young shoppers
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) on Thursday raised its annual profit outlook and said it sees more room for price hikes after strong demand for its Coach handbags from Gen Z and millennial shoppers powered a quarterly earnings beat, sending its shares up 6%.
mytotalretail.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding to Avoid Bankruptcy, Closing 150 More Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond is expecting to receive more than $1 billion in equity from a stock offering it hopes will stave off bankruptcy and liquidation, reports CNBC. The beleaguered home goods retailer will receive $225 million in the offering upfront plus an additional $800 million in proceeds over time, it said. Bed Bath & Beyond also secured another $100 million loan from Sixth Street Partners, one of its lenders.
msn.com
VinFast cuts jobs in North America, including its U.S. CFO
Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its U.S. chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing — and before it has even begun delivering cars to U.S. buyers. Rodney Haynes, finance chief of...
Motley Fool
Pinterest Executives Keep Jumping Ship. Should You?
All seven of Pinterest's named executives from its 2019 IPO will have left the company by July. The revolving door isn't necessarily a red flag, but it reflects poorly on the culture and Pinterest's future prospects. Pinterest still has upside potential once the ad market recovers. You’re reading a free...
Dell Is the Worst of the Worst in a Miserable PC Industry
The iconic computer company's business is drying up much faster than its competitors' is, and things could get worse before they get better.
CNBC
Third Point becomes latest activist investor to take stake in Salesforce
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has built a position in Salesforce, CNBC has confirmed. Two weeks ago, Salesforce said ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit will join its board in March. Elliott Management and Starboard Value have also disclosed positions in recent months. The news comes two weeks after Salesforce...
ServiceNow CEO’s $25 million stock sale called ‘opportunistic’ as shares slide
Shares of ServiceNow Inc. fell in Monday trading after the company's chief executive disclosed the sale of a sizable chunk of stock.
Newell Brands CEO Saligram to retire; forecasts 2023 results below estimates
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc (NWL.O) said its top boss Ravi Saligram will retire effective May 16 and forecast annual results below analysts' estimates, sending the Sharpie maker's shares down 11% in premarket trading.
AOL Corp
PepsiCo 'firing on all cylinders' as it preps for a mild recession, exec says
PepsiCo (PEP) is bullish on 2023 amid a bigger push into zero-sugar sodas and higher prices, though it acknowledged that the economic outlook is uncertain. The company's longtime vice chairman and CFO Hugh Johnston told Yahoo Finance that his team's base case is for a mild recession this year. "Frankly,...
scaffoldmag.com
Speedy starts external investigation into missing fleet
Speedy has begun an external investigation after a review of its equipment fleet identified missing non-mechanical equipment valued at £20.4 million, representing around 41% of its ‘non-itemised assets’ such as scaffold towers and fencing. Before the stock take, Speedy had valued its entire fleet at £226.9 million,...
Nudie Secures First ‘Official Circular Partner’
Nudie Jeans named ACS as its U.K. circularity partner. Self-described “textile longevity specialists,” ACS , short for Advanced Clothing Solutions, supports what brands are doing with rental fulfillment and clothing renewal—the latter being core to the Dutch denim brand’s mission to keep jeans in rotation for longer by offering free repair services mending its organic cotton jeans for customers. ACS’s repair capabilities will be Nudie’s first remote repair service that directly supports the repair teams in the Nudie Jeans Repair Shops. The company’s skilled warranty repair specialists are trained to renew damaged non-usable returns to pre-owned clothing that can be transformed to...
