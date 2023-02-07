A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO