Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon be kicked off Medicaid
The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy...
Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages
A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
Medical Report: The new COVID-19 reality ahead is a long road
It has been more than three years since COVID-19 was first reported in the United States. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at what experts think could be ahead.
