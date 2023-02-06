Read full article on original website
jguru.com
Reasons For Deleting Your Digital Data & Protecting Your Online Identity
By definition, digital data is the electronic representation of information which would include images, audio, emails, and more. The information used and searched online creates a digital footprint that combined forms an online identity like a fingerprint. Deleting your information is a security option for electronic personal data privacy protection.
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers
Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
This is how Microsoft will compensate websites Bing and ChatGPT steals information from
Microsoft's positioning of Bing and Chat-GPT will spur an arms race with Google that could crush small, independent websites, and make the internet dumber as a result.
mytotalretail.com
Why Your Personalization Strategy Might Not Be Personal At All
Personalization is all around us — in our emails, our social media feeds and even in our shopping carts. In fact, Merkle found that nearly 90 percent of consumers enjoy receiving personalized offers, and those same shoppers were willing to provide more information to retailers in order to achieve a positive, personalized experience.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How SAP, Mention Me Enable Puma to Market Through Customer Data
During last month’s NRF Big Show, executives from Puma and Mention Me took to the SAP Theatre stage to discuss marketing strategies in this post-pandemic period. The session, titled, “How Smart Brands Future-Proof Growth through Customer Advocacy,” featured David Witts, senior manager, CRM, Puma, and Darren Loveday, vice president, business development and solutions consulting, Mention Me. Here, Witts, Loveday, and Robin Barrett Wilson, industry executive adviser, fashion, SAP, discuss the evolving role of data and segmentation in marketing as well as customer acquisition, retention, and the growing importance of advocacy.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsFront Row at Puma...
mytotalretail.com
5 Ways Data Analytics Can Help Retail CFOs Navigate Headwinds
Faced with the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years and macroeconomic uncertainty, retailers urgently need a comprehensive and always up-to-date view of their business. To achieve this, they need in-depth, real-time insights to effectively guide and predict financial performance — and to remain competitive. For chief financial...
TechCrunch
Replo gives businesses a low-code option for creating Shopify landing pages
This is where Replo comes in, offering a low-code web platform and marketplace so that businesses can build customizable websites similar to the way a child builds with Legos. The company is currently focused on Shopify users and offers hundreds of built-in templates that Replo shows you how to use or helps you build a page from scratch.
Why It's Important To Understand Users in B2B
The size of design teams and their importance in organizations has grown a lot in the past few years.
Shopify Upgrades Checkout to Meet ‘Promise’ of Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
Benzinga
Know Your Rights: How Rightsfually Simplifies IP Ownership and Content Distribution in Web3
Intellectual property turns artists into creators and creators into businessmen. It’s a fact intuitively understood that the person who creates the art should benefit from the proceeds of its impact on society and culture. Yet, as we all know, it is not always so. IP theft is rampant at...
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
mytotalretail.com
2023 Design Trends Forecast: Maximizing Brick-and-Mortar’s Utility
The acceleration of e-commerce, two-day shipping, and the rise of experiential design has prompted the evolution of traditional brick-and-mortar from the retailer’s central point of sale into an expression of the brand that adapts to customers’ habits and industry trends. Architects and designers strive to maximize brick-and-mortar’s potential through meaningful and enticing in-person experiences. Looking ahead, brands must consider the retail journey from the customers’ point of view — applying what's known about their audience and their shopping patterns, as well as their expectations of who the brand is embodied in the physical.
A.I. proving to be a game-changer for some industries
Artificial Intelligence is beginning to make its way into the workforce, potentially impacting millions of jobs. A local realtor and P.R. person say A.I. has become crucial to the job.
A freelancer earned more than $1 million writing Amazon product descriptions via Fiverr. Here's how he built his business.
Levi Newman built a business writing descriptions for Amazon sellers. Here's how he built his startup and his advice for other entrepreneurs.
Chinese tech giant launches ChatGPT-style tool, sending shares soaring
One of the world's biggest AI (artificial intelligence) and internet firms, Baidu, had its shares skyrocket more than 14 percent on Tuesday after the Beijing-based search engine titan announced it would launch its own ChatGPT-style service. The company's "ERNIE Bot" AI chatbot, also known as "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese, will...
AI Chip-Layout Tool Has Helped Design Over 100 Chips
Synopsys' DSO.ai automation tool has hit 100 commercial tape-outs, optimizing layouts for new chips and freeing up human engineers to innovate.
Discover the Latest and Hottest TikTok Products Taking the App by Storm
TikTok is one of the most valuable platforms for finding new and innovative products since there’s always a handful trending at any given time. The hashtag #amazonfinds alone has 40.1 billion hits, and #amazonmusthaves has 16.1 billion. With so many videos and products circulating the app, you’re bound to get a little FOMO, but that’s why we’re here: to ensure you’re on top of these trends. So look at the hottest TikTok products we’ve rounded up for you, where you’ll find items ranging from beauty to electronics. Thank TikTok, but also thank us. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
